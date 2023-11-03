São Paulo Grand Prix: Live qualifying coverage

Formula 1’s final F1 Sprint weekend of the 2023 season is upon us, with the São Paulo Grand Prix. Which means one thing.

Friday qualifying is back!

Later this afternoon the grid will roar to life as 20 drivers tangle to determine who will start on pole for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Under the F1 Sprint format, teams will have just one hour of practice ahead of the important qualifying session, so every minute of practice time counts.

During Thursday’s press conferences, the F1 Sprint format was a huge topic of conversation. While drivers remain of mixed minds when it comes to the F1 Sprint races themselves, many seem to favor the single practice session during race weekends.

One driver who spoke up in favor of the traditional three practice sessions was rookie Logan Sargeant.

“For me, it’s not preferred,” said the Williams driver. “As a rookie it’s nice to have the three practice sessions. But on top of that I just feel like Saturday is a bit of a standalone day that doesn’t offer a whole lot, as Valtteri [Bottas] said, if you’re not in the top eight. So I prefer a normal weekend.”

The single practice session is scheduled for 10:25 a.m. Eastern tomorrow, with qualifying getting underway at 1:55 p.m. Eastern. We’ll be tracking everything throughout the day, so check back early and often!

(All updates Eastern).

Notes from FP1

Update 1:28: As we tick down to the start of qualifying, here is the classification from FP1, where it was Ferrari atop the timing sheets:

FP1 CLASSIFICATION



Although, take much of this with a grain of salt. Lots of teams seem to have been focused on race pace and not qualifying pace. McLaren, for example, focused on longer runs and when they took to the track for push laps, they were aborted.

Something the team pointed out on social media: