2024 F1 season: Tracking the car release dates

The 2023 Formula 1 season is in the books, but teams — and fans — are already looking ahead to the 2024 campaign.

With 24 races on the schedule, next season is slated to be the most ambitious in the sport’s history. There were 24 races originally on the 2023 schedule but two of those, the Chinese Grand Prix and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, were canceled.

Both races are back on the docket for the 2024 campaign.

While the calendar year has not come to a close, the teams are inching closer towards unveiling their challengers for the upcoming season. Here is a running list of the dates:

AlphaTauri RB

AlphaTauri RB has yet to release their launch date.

Alpine

Alpine will introduce their challenger for the 2024 season on February 7, 2024. They will also be introducing their entry for the World Endurance Challenge at what they are terming an “Alpine Motorsports Season Launch:”

F1 WEC



Join us on the 7th of February for an Alpine Motorsports Season Launch. pic.twitter.com/wtEm5R6SNT — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 15, 2024

Aston Martin

Aston Martin will introduce the AMR23 on February 12, 2024:

12.02.24. Silverstone.



Hyper-focus.



Get ready to welcome the #AMR24. pic.twitter.com/j2bmgshHDV — Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 4, 2024

Ferrari

Ferrari was the first team to announce their reveal date. At a meeting with media members at Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters, Team Principal Frederic Vasseur outlined that the team will unveil their yet-to-be-named challenger for the 2024 season on February 13, 2024.

“The launch will take place on the 13th of February, the day before Valentine’s Day, and then you will see the rest on the 13th,” exclaimed Vasseur.

Haas

Haas has yet to release their launch date.

McLaren

McLaren decided to do away with the pomp and circumstance of a launch event, and just surprised us all by dropping their livery for 2024 on social media on Tuesday, January 16th:

2024 McLaren livery: LAUNCHED!



Introducing our new look for the 2024 F1 season! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/n1nk6ImG5I — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 16, 2024

ell played, McLaren. Well played.

Mercedes

The highly-anticipated W15 will be unveiled on Valentine’s Day:

14.02.24. Meet the W15 pic.twitter.com/6XRmjiJC1N — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 15, 2024

Red Bull

Red Bull will break cover on the RB20 on February 15, 2024:

Season 20 Launching 15.02.2024 pic.twitter.com/kosnvO509i — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 15, 2024

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

(Yes that name is going to take some getting used to).

The team announced on December 23 that they will release their challenger for the 2024 campaign on February 5, 2024:

Buckle up, it’s almost time



You don’t want to miss this one. 5.2.24 pic.twitter.com/mXmzEKaSE7 — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) December 22, 2023

Williams

Williams announced on December 23 that they will unveil their 2024 challenger on February 5, 2024.

Yes, the same day as Stake:

2024 Season Launch: LOCKED IN pic.twitter.com/MWJwcwRIZ2 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 22, 2023

They also had some fun with Stake after the dual announcements:

This post will be updated as dates are added.