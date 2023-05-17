F1 announces the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1 announced on Wednesday morning the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The region around Imola in northern Italy has been battered by heavy rain and flooding in recent days. The track was evacuated for a period of time on Tuesday due to concerns regarding flooding, and a few Alpine team members were force to change hotels due to flooding concerns.

With more rain forecast for the rest of the week, including on race weekend, there was growing speculation in recent days that F1 would be forced to cancel the Grand Prix.

The decision was announced on social media on Wednesday morning. F1 stated that because it was “not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel” the decision was being made to cancel the Grand Prix:

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola

Teams such as Red Bull, Haas and Alpine shared the news, and their concern for those in the region impacted by the conditions:

Following the heavy rain that has been affecting northern Italy, we support the decision taken by @F1 to not proceed with the Grand Prix in Imola this weekend. Safety to all those involved and in the region is paramount and has to take priority.



Our thoughts are with those… pic.twitter.com/UxynGWmBgS — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 17, 2023

We will not be racing in Imola this weekend.



We will not be racing in Imola this weekend. Our thoughts are with the people affected following the heavy rainfall and flooding in the Emilia Romagna region.

BWT Alpine F1 Team fully supports the decision taken by @F1 to not proceed with the 2023 Emilia-Romagna GP.



Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by the ongoing flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region.

#Alpine pic.twitter.com/xRCZUWQgA0 — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 17, 2023

Drivers also expressed their concern for those in the region, including Lando Norris and George Russell:

I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all the fans, we'll be back Imola, stay safe ❤️

Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first.



Sorry for the fans that this weekend's race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first. Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods.

Earlier on Wednesday AlphaTauri released this statement regarding their factory, which is located in the area:

Team message following the heavy rainstorm that hit the city of Faenza and the Emilia-Romagna region

At this time, there is no word on a new date for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, or if the event will simply not be held this season. There are upcoming breaks in the calendar, including in June and August, where F1 could insert a rescheduled race at Imola.