Ferrari makes €1 million donation to the flood-ravaged Emilia-Romagna region

In the wake of Formula 1’s decision to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to flooding that has ravaged the region, Ferrari announced on Thursday that they were making a donation of €1 million to the Emilia-Romagna Region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection. According to the statement from Ferrari, the donation will have a particular focus on “projects for environmental recovery and the management of hydrogeological instability.”

Ferrario CEO Benedetto Vigna had this to say about the donation:

“In times of difficulty, Ferrari has always stood by its community. We wanted to provide a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the population of Emilia-Romagna, which has been tried by a serious environmental disaster. With the coordination of the local authorities, to whom our heartfelt thanks go for their tireless work, this aid will bring comfort and a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family.”

F1 made the decision to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Wednesday following the evacuation of the track at Imola on Tuesday due to flooding concerns. With the region already battered by flooding and landslides in recent days, and more heavy rains in the forecast, F1 did not believe the event could be held safely. Furthermore, F1 did not believe the event could be held without causing a massive drain on emergency resources, which are needed elsewhere in the region:

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4taauGnFEA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2023

Ferrari’s donation comes as other members of the F1 world are asking for those who can to provide assistance to the region. Yuki Tsunoda, who lives in the region as AlphaTauri is headquartered in Faenza, shared this on Wednesday:

After a horrible night the town is heavily impacted: dust, mud, and the smell of gasoline everywhere. Currently people are struggling to find food and especially places to stay,after many have been evacuated from their own homes. Please, anything you can do to help is appreciated pic.twitter.com/NQw72LeCLy — 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) May 17, 2023

There is also growing sentiment among F1 fans for a virtual race, in an effort to raise additional money for emergency flood relief. During the 2020 season six drivers —- Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi — set up the ‘Race for the World’ series to raise money for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

There is hope that something similar could be organized in the wake of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix being canceled:

With the GP canceled this weekend, I would love to see @F1 get the drivers together for a virtual Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with proceeds going to help the local area.



Partner with @Twitch, have all 20 drivers compete, and race Imola with old V10 cars. Sell tickets for $20. pic.twitter.com/GN3E36xn9Z — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) May 17, 2023

With the drivers having an unexpected weekend off before the Monaco Grand Prix, perhaps something like this could be pulled together in the coming days.