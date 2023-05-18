 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda spotted helping clean up Faenza after flooding in northern Italy

With F1 having canceled the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda is lending a hand in Faenza

By Mark Schofield
F1 Grand Prix of Miami Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Due to flooding and weather concerns, Formula 1 canceled this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. With flooding already working through the region, and more rain expected this weekend, officials were concerned that the race could not be held safely, and were also concerned that holding the Grand Prix would draw much-needed resources away from recovery efforts.

The area is home to AlphaTauri, one of the ten F1 teams, and earlier this week AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda shared these images of the flooding to hit Faenza:

Beyond asking for donations to help, Tsunoda has now gone a step further. In a photo shared to Instagram by @radiodelta_1, Tsunoda was spotted helping staff at his hotel clean up after flooding hit the area:

The caption reads in part: “Yuki Tsunoda was supposed to race the Imola GP on Sunday but here he is shoveling mud and helping the staff of the hotel where he is staying.”

