Max Verstappen to headline ‘Real Racers Never Quit’ sim racing event

Despite Formula 1 having canceled the 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen will still be on the track this weekend.

The virtual track.

Verstappen will headline “Real Racers Never Quit,” a sim racing event that will take place on Sunday hosted by Team Redline, the esports team of which Verstappen is a member. Verstappen is just one of many real world racers participating in the event, along with Jak Crawford, Isack Hadjar, Ayumu Iwasa, Enzo Fittipaldi, and Arvid Lindblad, who are all members of Red Bull’s Junior Team. Luke Browning, a member of the Williams Driver Academy, Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin F1’s reserve driver, and Jack Doohan, Alpine F1’s reserve driver, are also among the confirmed drivers for “Real Racers Never Quit.”

You asked, we delivered: RRNQ makes its long-awaited return this sunday!



Stay tuned for the line-up…@VerstappenCOM @redbull pic.twitter.com/G92ZkdwmGL — Team Redline (@TeamRedlineSim) May 18, 2023

Verstappen, the defending F1 Drivers’ Champion, is the headliner:

“Real Racers Never Quit” will be streamed live on Team Redline’s Twitch channel, starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Sunday morning. Sim racing commentator Luke Crane will be the host.

So if you were disappointed by the prospect of not having some F1 to watch on Sunday morning, perhaps this will give you a means of getting your Sunday off to a good start.