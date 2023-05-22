Lewis Hamilton reads and reacts to some ‘mean tweets’

The Mercedes Formula 1 team on Sunday shared a quick video of Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion, reading and reacting to some “mean tweets.”

As you will see in a moment, the video just emphasized how Hamilton, in his own words, is a “pretty positive guy.”

In one such tweet, Hamilton was described as someone who “dresses like a non-speaking extra from Back to the Future 2,” to which Hamilton responded that “[t]here were some good outfits in there.”

In another, Hamilton was described as someone who “... looks like a right prat riding around the paddock on a kid’s scooter” to which he simply replied “thanks.”

Perhaps the best moment came when Hamilton read this tweet: “I sometimes think that Lewis Hamilton is just a character from Zoolander.” That led the F1 driver to point out that he was, in fact, in Zoolander 2, as you can see in this below image from filming:

The video began with Hamilton reacting to a tweet that read: “Lewis Hamilton is so draining man. Can’t the guy just say a sentence without curing world peace or just being a mad hippy.”

Hamilton laughed and responded: “What do you want me to say? I’m a positive guy.”

The F1 driver ended with yet another positive message.

“These [tweets] aren’t really that bad, but I just want to say to everyone that has an opinion, everyone has the right to an opinion,” he said. “Anyone out there that doesn’t like me, that’s still fine. Like, you’re not supposed to love everyone in the world. So I wish you nothing but positivity and I appreciate still the comments because they’re pretty funny to be honest.”

You can watch the full video here.