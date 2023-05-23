Could Fernando Alonso break through in the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?

Fernando Alonso is enjoying a magical start to the 2023 Formula 1 season. With four third-place finishes to his credit, along with a fourth-place finish in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the veteran driver sits third in the Drivers’ standings, behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez of Red Bull. His success has powered Aston Martin from the bottom of the table to the top, as the Silverstone-based outfit is behind only Red Bull in the Constructors’ standings.

Yet, Alonso is still chasing his elusive 33rd F1 victory. His last win came over a decade ago, in the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix. His chase for the next victory has become something of a rallying cry, and the team is pointing towards Alonso’s home race — next week’s Spanish Grand Prix — as an opportunity to “turn Spain green” in his first home race with the team, at the race where he last tasted victory.

But is this week’s Monaco Grand Prix perhaps a better shot at a win?

There are reasons to believe that Monaco could be an ideal circuit for Alonso, and the AMR23. Back in April Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack pointed to Monaco as the best chance for a “magical” Alonso victory. Speaking with Spanish outlet DAZN following the Australian Grand Prix, Krack had this to say about Alonso, and how a circuit like Monaco could favor the AMR23: “I think there are some clues as to where the combination of this driver with this car could be even more magical,” said the Aston Martin Team Principal.

“Monaco, Barcelona...We have shortcomings on very long straights, it’s no secret. We’ve seen it and we have to work on it a lot,” he added. “On tracks where this doesn’t count as much is where we can be or have more confidence, but being fast in these races isn’t everything. You have to be fast, you have to finish, not make mistakes and then see what the result is.”

For his part, Alonso has also tapped Monaco, and his home race of Barcelona, as potential circuits where that 33rd victory could be in sight. Speaking trackside after his third-place finish in the Miami Grand Prix, Alonso had this to say when asked if he could challenge Red Bull. “I think at the beginning of the year a podium was amazing. Now after four podiums we want obviously more and at least a second place,” said the veteran driver. “But, you know, the two Red Bulls they are always unbreakable and they are always super-fast. But as I said, maybe Monaco, maybe Barcelona we have a possibility.”

The belief is that Monaco, with its tight, twisting corners and emphasis on technical elements could favor Alonso and the AMR23. Combine that with the single DRS zone which reduces the dominance we have seen from Red Bull’s impressive DRS this season, and it could open the door for Alonso this weekend.

As for Alonso’s history in the Monaco Grand Prix? The veteran driver has a pair of pole positions, and a pair of wins, when he won in 2006 and 2007. He won from the pole in 2006 driving for Renault, and won from the pole the following year, driving for McLaren. That made him one of just 11 drivers in F1 history to secure pole position at Monaco in successive years, and the first driver in F1 history to win back-to-back races with different teams.

Should Alonso break through in Monaco with Aston Martin, he would become the first driver in F1 history to win the Monaco Grand Prix with three different teams. Ayrton Senna, who has the most wins in Monaco with six, won for both Lotus and McLaren during his dominant stretch in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Graham Hill, a five-time winner in Monaco, scored victories for both Owen Racing and Lotus. Michael Schumacher, another five-time winner, saw his victories come with Benetton and Ferrari.