Charles Leclerc faceplanted during Monaco charity soccer game

Charles Leclerc’s struggles in the Monaco Grand Prix are well documented. Despite a number of great chances over his Formula 1 career, the Ferrari driver has yet to taste victory in his home race.

While Leclerc is hoping to change his luck in the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix later this week, is it possible that his personal “Monaco Curse” has carried over from the track, to the football pitch?

Leclerc is one of many athletes and personalities taking part in the 30th annual World Stars Football Match, which is held in Monaco ahead of the annual Grand Prix. The charity game, which raises money for underprivileged children, pits F1 personalities against other athletes and celebrities. This year Leclerc is the captain of the F1 squad, which also has Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly and F1 president Stefano Domenicali on the roster. Their opponents, the Star Team for the Children, sport tennis star Novak Djokovic among the players.

However, Leclerc’s match got off to a difficult start.

The Ferrari driver first ended up missing the mark on a tackle attempt, leaving him face-down in the pitch:

Charles Leclerc 90 seconds into the annual charity football match in Monaco pic.twitter.com/VhpENYbfvN — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 23, 2023

Then, with his team down a goal Leclerc had a beautiful attempt to equalize. However, this happened:

Of course, this is all in good fun, with some of the world’s best athletes coming together to raise money for charity. And there is no denying that Leclerc is one of the best in the world at what he does.

Still, with this coming ahead of a Grand Prix where his luck always seems to run out, it seems rather ominous.

Unless Leclerc gets all of his Monaco bad luck out of the way on the pitch, before taking to the track later this week.