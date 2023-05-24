Carlos Sainz Jr. brushes aside injury concerns ahead of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari fans, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is not injured and is in perfect health ahead of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

Sainz was one of several Formula 1 drivers to take part in the annual charity soccer match ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. Named the World Stars Football Match, the charity event pits F1 drivers and personalities against a team of celebrities and athletes from around the sporting world, to raise money for underprivileged children. This year’s match was the 30th in its history.

Both Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc played for the F1 team, which won the match.

However, the Ferrari driver was forced to tamp down injury speculation that grew on social media after he was spotted during the match receiving some treatment to his right leg.

Apparently Carlos got a little bit injured and got bandages, nothing to worry about it apparently



In response to the growing rumors of a potential knee injury, and that his status for the Grand Prix itself could be in doubt, Sainz took to Instagram to quell the fears.

Sainz currently sits fifth in the Drivers’ table, behind the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, as well as Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. The Ferrari driver has also seen a great deal of success in Monaco over the past few years, having finished second in each of the last two races on the Monte Carlo streets.

As for his teammate? Well, Leclerc’s history on the streets of Monaco — as well as the charity pitch — is a bit different.