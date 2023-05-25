Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Storylines, how to watch, streaming, odds, and more

The biggest week of the Formula 1 season is here, with the Monaco Grand Prix.

Teams and drivers are set to take on the most unique circuit on the F1 calendar, as drivers will weave, wind, and work their way through the Monte Carlo streets. Between the glitz and glamour that Monaco offer and perhaps some of the most iconic scenery in motorsport, the Monaco Grand Prix remains the “crown jewel” of the F1 world.

It is the race every fan wants to attend, every celebrity wants to be seen at, and every driver wants to win.

While it might not offer the sheer speed that F1 fans and drivers love, Monaco’s twists, turns, and corners offer some of the most thrilling moments each season. Overtaking is minimal during the race itself, so qualifying is basically the ballgame in Monaco.

Here’s how to watch, and what to watch for, in the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Friday May 26 - 7:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

There it is in all its glory.

Monaco contains just a single DRS zone, located at the end of the third sector. As drivers come out of Turn 19, the final right-handed turn of the lap, they will try to get up to speed as quickly as possible to maximize that lone DRS section of the track.

Other than that stretch, and the tunnel section in the second sector, Monaco is a twisting test. The most iconic portion of the circuit is likely the Grand Hotel Hairpin, located at Turn 6, which drivers take at approximately 30 miles per hour. That makes it the slowest part of the F1 season.

For a driver’s-eye view of Monaco, you can ride along with Charles Leclerc in this video shared by Ferrari on Wednesday:

️ "The start-finish line is where I used to take the bus to school… on the left is where I watched my first ever Formula 1 race!"



Join @Charles_Leclerc ahead of a special weekend as he guides you around his home #MonacoGP streets

Leclerc is no stranger to the streets of Monte Carlo, as this is where the Ferrari driver grew up. As he notes in the above video he caught the bus to school at the start/finish line, and learned to swim in the swimming pool located alongside the famous Piscine turn.

Leclerc’s home race — and his bitter luck in it — is just one of the major storylines this week.