Red Bull unveils a new look for the Miami Grand Prix

After days of teasing the design, Red Bull unveiled their new livery for the Miami Grand Prix.

The design was part of Red Bull’s “Make Your Mark” program, which the team announced earlier this year when they unveiled the RB19 in New York City. As part of this program, fans were allowed to submit their own designs for the RB19, to be featured at the three races in the United States this season.

As such, the RB19 will look a little different on the track this weekend, as the team unveiled their new paint scheme for Miami on Wednesday night:

Designed by you, the fans Unveiling our livery for the #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/44zHvTj0o0 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 3, 2023

The scheme is similar to the standard look for Red Bull, but with the purple, teal and pink lines weaving down each side of the RB19. Teal and pink are a constant presence throughout F1 this week as the grid heads down to Miami:

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has a new helmet design for the week, featuring those colors as well:

Miami lid Mark Two @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/AjUvxvFQx8 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 2, 2023

Verstappen and Red Bull are not the only teams weaving teal and pink into their schemes for the weekend. Alpine driver Esteban Ocon unveiled his Miami helmet on social media earlier this week, which features those colors prominently:

In addition, teams are introducing Miami-themed gear for the week. McLaren took things in a slightly different direction, weaving teal alongside their famed “papaya orange” for these NFL-inspired jerseys:

Miami, you ready for this? ‍



Get yours. — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 2, 2023

Back to Red Bull, and their new livery for the RB19. While you might have missed out on the design for the Miami Grand Prix, there are two races left for those looking to see their vision on an F1 track. Fans who are interested in submitting designs for the next two United States races, the United States Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix, can learn more at Red Bull’s “Make Your Mark” website.