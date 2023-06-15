F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Storylines, how to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Formula 1 is back in North America this weekend, for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.
The major storyline in F1 remains Max Verstappen, as the Red Bull driver has won five of seven races this year, and is seeking his fourth-straight F1 victory. Montreal’s Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve has been kind to Verstappen in the past, as the Red Bull driver secured victory here a season ago.
This is also a home race for Lance Stroll of Aston Martin. Stoll has finished in the points in the Canadian Grand Prix before, including a pair of ninth-place finishes in 2017 and 2019, but he has yet to secure a podium at home. Can he break through this weekend?
Here’s how to watch, and what to watch for, this weekend.
How To Watch (all times Eastern):
- Practice 1 - Friday June 16 - 1:25 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Practice 2 - Friday June 16 - 4:55 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Practice 3 - Saturday June 17 - 12:25 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Qualifying - Saturday June 17 - 3:55 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Grand Prix Sunday (Pre-race Show) - Sunday June 18 - 12:30 p.m. - ABC/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Grand Prix Race - Sunday June 18 - 12:55 p.m. - ABC/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett - Sunday June 18 - 1:55 p.m. - ESPN2/WatchESPN
What to Watch:
There is the track the drivers will look to tame this weekend.
Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is located on Notre Dame Island, a man-made island on the St. Lawrence River which was originally built for the 1967 World’s Fair. Construction began on the track in 1978 and was completed the same year.
The circuit contains just 14 turns, and a number of long straights. Given that, plus the three DRS zones, it is likely that Red Bull will be dominant again this weekend, given the RB19’s performance on straights as well as in DRS zones.
That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.
DraftKings Sportsbook odds
2023 Canadian Grand Prix (odds as of June 14)
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 6
|Top 10
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 6
|Top 10
|Max Verstappen
|-330
|-700
|-900
|Sergio Perez
|+400
|-600
|-700
|Lewis Hamilton
|+1400
|-550
|-700
|Fernando Alonso
|+1800
|-500
|-600
|George Russell
|+2200
|-300
|-600
|Charles Leclerc
|+2800
|-275
|-500
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|+4000
|-250
|-500
|Pierre Gasly
|+25000
|+285
|-280
|Lando Norris
|+25000
|+750
|+110
|Lance Stroll
|+25000
|+160
|-330
|Esteban Ocon
|+25000
|+285
|-280
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+50000
|+1600
|+225
|Valtteri Bottas
|+50000
|+2800
|+350
|Oscar Piastri
|+50000
|+1200
|+185
|Nico Hulkenberg
|+50000
|+1400
|+175
|Kevin Magnussen
|+50000
|+1400
|+175
|Nyck de Vries
|+90000
|+4000
|+750
|Logan Sargeant
|+90000
|+6000
|+700
|Zhou Guanyu
|+90000
|+4000
|+450
