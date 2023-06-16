Could weather shake up the Canadian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 fans hoping for some different results at the top of the field have been left disappointed so far this season. Red Bull has won every single race, with Max Verstappen leading the way with five victories in seven races, followed by teammate Sergio Pérez with a pair of wins.

Fans hoping to see something different this weekend might just get what they are looking for.

Thanks to the weather.

Forecasts call for rain throughout the day on Saturday as the teams will be taking to the track for qualifying. While the rain chances diminish Saturday night and into Sunday, there is also the chance the track surface may still be wet when the teams take to the grid for the Grand Prix itself.

The potential for weather was on the minds of many drivers during Thursday’s press conferences.

“Weather normally plays a big factor here, as it will do again this weekend,” said veteran driver Fernando Alonso.

“And I’m feeling positive. I think, so far, bumpy track is not too bad. Monaco, we performed quite well. So, feeling optimistic. I’ll try my best. I think weather will be a slight game changer and affect our strategy and pace, so see how it goes,” added Yuki Tsunoda.

Weather has played a role in previous Canadian Grands Prix. It was a factor in the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix, largely considered one of the more exciting races in recent memory, and perhaps one of the most famous races in all of F1 history, as heavy rains delayed the start of the race and caused multiple delays. When drivers were finally able to get on the track, they struggled with wet conditions and a lack of grip, and despite his involvement in a crash on Lap 37, Jenson Button was able to climb back from being in last place to win the Grand Prix.

Rain was also a factor during qualifying a season ago, which managed to shake up the starting order. While Verstappen began on pole position, it was Alonso who started alongside him in second, which was the veteran driver’s best qualifying result of the season.

Also inside the top ten at the start of last year’s race? The Haas duo of Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher. Magnussen began the race in fifth, which was his best starting spot of the season in a non-Sprint race (Magnussen qualified on pole for the Sprint race in Brazil). Meanwhile Schumacher began the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix in sixth, his best starting position of the season.

Could weather create something similar this weekend?

F1 fans certainly hope so.