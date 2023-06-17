Valtteri Bottas debuts an incredible themed helmet for the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1 drivers often unveil some incredible themed helmets for a given week. We’ve already talked this year about the “beach ball” inspired helmet Lando Norris brought to the Miami Grand Prix, and the “Pac-Man” themed helmet that Valtteri Bottas used at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Bottas might have topped himself with his effort for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Alfa Romeo driver unveiled an incredible helmet designed by his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell on social media Thursday, complete with some beavers, and Bottas himself as a lumberjack:

To take the look even further, Bottas arrived at the track this week wearing the exact outfit that is shown on the helmet:

If the early returns are any sign, the themed helmet could be bringing some good luck to the track for Bottas. He topped the timesheets during the abbreviated FP1, and then finished seventh in the extended FP2 Friday afternoon.

Bottas and Alfa Romeo might be worth keeping an eye on this week. Bottas and teammate Zhou Guanyu performed well in Montreal last season, with both drivers finishing in the points. As for Bottas himself, the Canadian Grand Prix has been the site of some of his best moments in F1. He notched back-to-back podiums in 2015 and 2016 while driving for Williams, and during his days with Mercedes Bottas had a pair of second-place finishes in Montreal.

Maybe we’ll see that helmet at the front of the field this weekend.