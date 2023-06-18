Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Live race coverage

It is race day in Montreal.

After a wet qualifying Saturday shook up the field somewhat, drivers are facing much drier conditions for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. Is this the day that one of the teams breaks the Red Bull streak at the top of the grid, as either Max Verstappen or Sergio Pérez has won every race this season? Or does that streak roll on, likely with pole-sitter Verstappen securing his fourth-straight victory?

Qualifying finished on Saturday with a surprising driver slated to start next to Verstappen on the front row: Nico Hülkenberg of Haas. But with race officials handing down a three-place grid penalty to the Haas driver for his failure to maintain the required pace on a red flag, Verstappen will now start alongside Fernando Alonso, with the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell making up the row behind him.

Here is the starting grid for today’s race:

The race gets underway at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, and here are all the ways you can watch, including the debut of The Grandstand, an alternate telecast with current Red Bull reserve Daniel Ricciardo, and actor (and F1 fanatic) Will Arnett hosting.

We’ll be back at race time with live updates, so come back early, and often!

Pre-race updates

(All times Eastern)

Update 11:32: As noted by Race Fans, officials have altered the new barrier installed at Turn 1. Prior to the start of the week, race officials had installed a large concrete barrier at Turn 1, forcing drivers to either driver through the grass, or find another way to rejoin the track after Turn 2, rather than driving through a stretch of asphalt run-off.

Ahead of today’s Grand Prix, officials have shortened that barrier, giving drivers a small patch of asphalt to use if they miss Turn 1 and need to get back on the track.

Update 10:55: F1 journalist Albert Fabrega shares the potential tyre strategies from Pirelli, as well as each driver’s remaining allocation of compounds, ahead of today’s Grand Prix:

Neumáticos disponibles y posibles estrategias. La lluvia ha reseteado el asfalto. 1 o 2 paradas con medio duro.



Tyres available and strategies. The rain has reset the asphalt. 1 o 2 stops with hard and medium.#f1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/dz6VZXk5Jr — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) June 18, 2023

You see both one- and two-stop strategies, and while tyre degradation is always an issue, Saturday’s rain could open the door to even more tyre wear in today’s Grand Prix, which could shake things up a bit.

Pirelli looked at the potential options for each team ahead of today’s Grand Prix:

The projected fastest #CanadianGP strategy involves two sets of hards – but some drivers only have one set left for the race #Fit4F1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/KAtsoCrXBo — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) June 18, 2023

We’ll see how teams approach these various options in a few short hours.