Josh Allen surprising Daniel Ricciardo on ‘The Grandstand’ is the heartwarming way to start your week

ESPN debuted an alternate telecast for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, titled “The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett.” Produced in partnership with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, the alternate F1 broadcast followed the model presented by “The Manningcast” for Monday Night Football, with former driver Ricciardo paired with actor and F1 fan Arnett, with special guests along the way.

One such guest was a surprise.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a dear friend of Ricciardo’s:

Perhaps making this even better? The fact that Allen came on just after Ricciardo had finished washing down some poutine with maple syrup.

The pair met at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, and struck up an immediate friendship. Ricciardo even got the chance to finally see Allen play in person last season, taking in Bills game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium:

BIG DAY TODAY‼️



Pumped to have @DanielRicciardo join us for his first-ever Bills game! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/cGSqDXpdTi — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 6, 2022

Not only did Ricciardo get to play catch with Allen before the game, he played the role of supportive fan in the stands, F1-style, complete with a cardboard cutout of Allen’s head:

But on Sunday it was Allen in the supportive role, coming on the debut of his friend’s new alternate F1 telecast:

guys being dudes pic.twitter.com/8pJcPdZAEK — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 18, 2023

It was a gesture that Ricciardo certainly appreciated:

Is the man crush that obvious? https://t.co/LLI3tKYS8J — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) June 19, 2023

One bright spot? When Ricciardo traveled to MetLife Stadium to see Allen play, the Bills ended up losing to the Jets, and Allen suffered an elbow injury.

Unless we missed it, Ricciardo finished the telecast without any injuries.