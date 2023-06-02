Fernando Alonso receives must-watch reception at the Spanish Grand Prix

Veteran Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is off to a dream start this season. In his first year with Aston Martin, Alonso has finished fourth or better in each of the six races to date, securing podiums in five of those six races. He is coming off his best finish of the year, a P2 in Monaco, and has pushed Aston Martin to second in the Constructors’ standings.

Now he heads to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix, his home race. While cars are just taking to the track on Friday for practice sessions, it is clear from the scenes coming out of Barcelona that Alonso will have legions of fans behind him as he seeks his first victory of the season.

The other side. pic.twitter.com/tuNjoKqgEm — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 2, 2023

Alonso is seeking the 33rd victory of his F1 career, a quest which has become something of a rallying cry in the sporting world. However, might the stars — in addition to the fan support — be in his favor this weekend? Consider this from Laura Winter of F1TV:

1086 F1 races. The #SpanishGP would be Alonso’s 362nd start. That is exactly one third (33.3%) of all races. It is the 33rd race at this circuit. He has garage & pit box no 33. He is going for his 33rd win, 10 years since his last. And he’s on home soil. Have the stars aligned?! — Laura Winter (@lauracwinter) June 1, 2023

Other factors which could be in his favor? First there are the alterations to the track for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix. The tricky right-left-right chicane near the end of the lap has been removed, replaced with a medium-to-high-speed corner. The last time F1 used that configuration? That was for the 2006 Spanish Grand Prix.

Won by Alonso.

Finally, when was Alonso’s last F1 win?

The 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

The stars, along with the fans, could be aligned for him this week.