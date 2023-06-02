Max Verstappen is a robot, exhibit 1,203,402

We’ve talked a lot already this Formula 1 season about how Max Verstappen is, well, a little insane.

We’ve highlighted how he rarely blinks, something that Red Bull themselves have played up during the course of this early F1 season. We’ve also discussed his dominance on the track, something that Verstappen himself addressed at Thursday’s press conferences ahead of the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

But the next example, from Friday’s practice sessions in Barcelona, might be the best yet.

Because on the track, rocketing his RB19 through the Barcelona circuit at high speeds, Verstappen was able to not only identify over the radio that a team member’s phone was ringing ... but also identified whose phone it was:

SB Nation’s own Michael Kist highlighted this as well, along with a suggestion as to what that ringtone might be that allowed Verstappen to pick it out while circling the track:

max casually picking out background ringtones over the radio while whipping around the track



guessing Helmut's ringtone is something like The Imperial March pic.twitter.com/JQ2x5PnUzx — Michael Kist (@TheMichaelKist) June 2, 2023

Impressive stuff, as always, from Verstappen.