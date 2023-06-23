F1 shares a great video on racing in the rain, featuring Carlos Sainz Jr.

Have you ever wondered what it is like navigating a Formula 1 car through rainy and wet conditions at speeds around 200 mph?

While our lawyers have advised us we cannot put you into the cockpit of an F1 car dear reader, thanks to the fine people at F1 we can at least give you a glimpse. At various points during the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend, including qualifying, drivers were forced to navigate tricky rainy and wet conditions.

F1 shared this split-screen video on Friday, featuring Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. The video features the view from his on-board camera, and on the top of the screen you will see Sainz handling the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in dry conditions. On the bottom of the screen you will see Sainz handling the same circuit in wet conditions:

Curious to see just how much more difficult it becomes to drive an F1 car in the wet? ️



Jump onboard with Carlos Sainz in Canada, and spot the differences #F1 @Carlossainz55 @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/ZYjg2Avy41 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 23, 2023

The most noticeable difference is the pace. The top video has to be paused at a few moments to allow the bottom video — captured during wet conditions — to catch up. You’ll also notice how Sainz is slower to the throttle coming out of a few turns, to avoid wheel spin in the wet conditions. Generally, slow and gentle is the way to go in wet conditions, both in terms of turning/braking, as well as accelerating coming out of turns and into straights.

Sadly, even with this introduction, our lawyers still advise us we cannot get you into the cockpit of an F1 car. At least not yet.

We’ll keep working on them.