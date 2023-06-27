Alfa Romeo hoping to hang with Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring is the next stop on the Formula 1 schedule, and between the characteristics of the circuit itself and the fact that this week is the second “Sprint Saturday” of the season, Alfa Romeo is going into the week expecting one thing.

Unpredictability.

“The Austrian Grand Prix will host the second Sprint event of the year, and we are fully aware of how it can add unpredictability to the mix: with just one practice session available, it will be crucial to execute everything to our best,” said Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi in the team’s media preview.

The team enters the week in seventh place in the Constructors’ standings, eight points behind McLaren, and just one point clear of Haas. That singular point came courtesy of Valtteri Bottas, as his tenth-place finish in the Canadian Grand Prix gave the team one hard-earned point for their efforts in Montreal.

“As we head to Austria, we are determined to keep up with the positive trend we have been showing in recent races,” added Alunni Bravi. “Coming back from Canada with one more point to our name was a valuable reward for the team, and we know every point could potentially make the difference at the end of the season.”

If the team wants to come away from the Austrian Grand Prix with even more points, they know exactly where they need to up their game.

In qualifying.

“We had good race pace in Montreal, proving the C43 can fight for the top ten,” stated Alunni Bravi. “Our focus, now, is on improving our qualifying performances, and the team has been working hard on this goal in the past weeks: our race pace is good and higher places on the grid can ease the job in the pursuit for points.”

What could also help? Bottas’ history at Red Bull Ring. He has a pair of podium finishes in the Austrian Grand Prix to his credit, as well as a victory. While those both came during his time with Mercedes, they give him confidence that he can put in a strong performance this weekend.

“The top ten finish the team achieved in Canada made us even more motivated. Our objective is to keep up with our good form and extend our points streak,” said the Alfa Romeo driver. “Throughout my career, I have always enjoyed racing here in Spielberg: I have scored some good results here – including my first podium and two wins.”

“We know we have the potential to do well, and if we keep doing our job, we will remain in the battle for the top ten,” added Bottas.

Teammate Zhou Guanyu is also confident heading to Austria, given the recent upgrades to the C43.

“As we head to Austria, I am keen to get back to the good performances we have shown recently. There are still several races to go, and plenty of points within our grasp if we keep making progress,” said Zhou. “The upgrade package we have introduced a few races ago is making a difference, and I am ready to give all my best on track to extract its potential to the fullest.”

“We must keep focused, and remain at the top of our game all weekend long: this way, we will achieve even better results,” added Zhou.

We will see if Alfa Romeo can achieve those goals this weekend in the Austrian Grand Prix.