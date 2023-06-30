Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Live qualifying coverage

Can anyone catch Max Verstappen and Red Bull?

On any given race weekend, that is certainly a tough question to ponder. It might even be tougher to ponder at this week’s Austrian Grand Prix, given that it is held at Red Bull Ring, the home race for Red Bull.

Still, teams like Ferrari and Mercedes are doing everything they can to close the gap to Verstappen and company, and with this weekend being one of the season’s sprint races, using the new “Sprint Saturday” format, we can expect the unexpected.

Under this format, teams will have just one practice session ahead of Friday’s qualifying session for the Grand Prix itself. Then Saturday is a separate event, with the new “Sprint Shootout” qualifying taking place before the sprint race itself.

In the previous format, the results of the sprint race would determine the starting order for the grand prix. As a results, drivers and teams would be hesitant to take chances in the sprint race, for fear of hampering their chances on Sunday.

Now, with the two kept separate, there is hope for even more risks — and overtakes — in the sprint race.

But today is all about qualifying for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix, and we will have you covered all morning long. So check back early and often and follow along as the 20 drivers take their first true cracks at the Red Bull Ring this season. Qualifying for the Grand Prix gets underway at 10:55 a.m. Eastern, so until then check out the storylines for this week, how to watch all the action, and everything else we have for you at our handy F1 hub.

All updates are in ET.

Notes from Free Practice 1

Update 8:42: And the full classification from FP1:

We’ll see you back here in a few hours for quali!

Update 8:32: Vintage Verstappen. As the clock hits zeros Leclerc jumps to P2 on a set of softs, giving Ferrari P1 and P2.

That lasts for mere seconds, as Verstappen comes across in P1. And he does it on a set of mediums.

Your top ten from FP1:

Verstappen - Mediums

Sainz - Softs

Leclerc- Softs

Hamilton - Softs

Pérez - Mediums

Stroll - Softs

Magnussen - Softs

Alonso - Mediums

Russell - Softs

Zhou - Softs

Update 8:31: Worries at McLaren as Norris — currently in P20 — is out of the car with just over a minute left. McLaren brought some upgrades to the track this week but things are looking shaky near the end of the one practice session.

Update 8:30: The current top five and compounds:

Sainz - Softs

Verstappen - Mediums

Leclerc - Softs

Hamilton - Softs

Pérez - Mediums

Certainly advantage Red Bull, given they posted those times on the mediums, but again some signs of life from Ferrari, especially in comparison with Hamilton, given all three drivers posted their best times on the same compound.

Update 8:29: F1TV just showed the Red Bull pit wall and it looked like Team Principal Christian Horner was scrolling his phone. Something you can do when you have Verstappen.

Update 8:27: Sainz gets both Verstappen and Leclerc, going fastest on a set of softs.

Update 8:25: And just like that, Scuderia fans breathe a sigh of relief as Leclerc goes to the top of the table on the softs. Verstappen almost immediately nips him on a set of mediums, but Ferrari at least has some positives to take from the single practice session.

Update 8:23: With under ten minutes left in FP1, here is the current classification, along with the compound used by each driver:

Hamilton - Hards

Stroll - Softs

Verstappen - Hards

Alonso - Mediums

Russell - Softs

Pérez - Hards

Albon - Softs

Piastri - Softs

Sargeant - Softs

Zhou - Softs

Tsunoda - Mediums

Ocon - Mediums

Bottas - Mediums

Gasly - Softs

Norris - Mediums

Magnussen - Mediums

De Vries - Mediums

Leclerc - Hards

Sainz - Hards

Hülkenberg - Mediums

Um ... Ferrari?

Update 8:05: At the halfway point of FP1 here is your top five:

Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen

Fernando Alonso

Sergio Pérez

Alex Albon

Pérez is back after missing Thursday’s media sessions due to illness.

Hamilton has also been given a £100 find for speeding in pit lane:

Update 7:53: McLaren has brought some upgrades to Red Bull Ring for this week, and what does that mean during practice?

Flow-vis. And lots of it, apparently: