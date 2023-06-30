Max Verstappen avoids a penalty for impeding at the Austrian Grand Prix

We mentioned in the build-up to qualifying for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix that traffic might be an issue throughout the weekend.

But it will not shake up the starting order for the Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was summoned to speak with stewards regarding a potential impeding penalty, but the stewards have decided not to take any action:

Stewards noted that Magnussen “did not have to take significant evasive action,” and that his lap time was subsequently deleted for exceeding track limits.

Max Verstappen qualified on pole, and will get to stay there. He was summoned to speak with race officials regarding a potential impeding penalty for holding up Kevin Magnussen during Q1:

Luke Smith, who covers F1 for The Athletic, reviewed footage of the incident and shared this on Friday afternoon:

Had a look at the video: it's at the exit of Q1, Verstappen is going slowly on the outside as Magnussen starts a flyer and has to move across to the right a bit.



Verstappen's reaction on the radio was: "He was on a fast lap?"



GP says: "Yep, roger." Then updates on other cars. — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) June 30, 2023

Smith also notes that Magnussen had his eventual lap time deleted due to exceeding track limits.

Penalties for impeding have been handed out post-qualifying at two different races. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was hit with a three-place grid penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix, when he was found to have unnecessarily impeded Lando Norris in the track’s tunnel section.

Then ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. was hit with a three-place penalty of his own for impeding Pierre Gasly.

Traffic issues were a theme during Thursday’s press conferences as drivers such as Fernando Alonso and George Russell offered some ideas on how F1 can improve the situation. Suggestions ranged from technological data being made available to drivers real-time, as well as the return of one-shot qualifying.

