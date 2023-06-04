Lando Norris makes shocking prediction about the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix

Lando Norris delivered a shocking performance on Saturday, qualifying third for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

His prediction about his performance in the race itself was equally shocking.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Grand Prix, Norris admitted that while he will be starting up front, he is not exactly confident he will stay there.

“It’s going to be a tough one, not just with [Red Bull], they’re probably the easy people to race against. It’s going to be the Ferraris, the Astons, the Mercedes, the Alpines, the Haas… the grid,” said Norris.

Max Verstappen is starting ahead of Norris in P1. Sergio Pérez, the other Red Bull driver, will be starting in P11. However, Norris believed that Pérez will work through the field rather quickly.

“Those cars are probably too quick for us and Sergio’s going to cruise past everyone and probably be P2 by lap 10 and we’ll get lapped twice. I’m optimistic when I say that, could be three times,” said Norris. “So, I think we’re still in a tight race with people but our race is not necessarily the Red Bulls.”

The Spanish Grand Prix is shaping up to be a very positive day for McLaren, despite Norris’ prediction. Norris is starting third and teammate Oscar Piastri is starting in P9, giving the team a strong chance for double points. That could be big in their battle with Alpine for fifth in the Constructors’ standings.

Even if Norris’ prediction comes true.