F1 has huge changes on the horizon

The 2023 Formula 1 season has begun to take on an air of repetition. A race week begins, Max Verstappen looks dominant in practice, qualifies up front, and then pulls away from the field on Sunday. While there is hope that Mercedes might start to put some pressure on Verstappen and Red Bull, thanks to recent upgrades to the W14, only time will tell if their double podium in Barcelona was a one-off, or a sign that they have finally turned the corner.

However, while things could be static at the front of the field, some potential big changes could be coming to the grid over the next few years.

A Bridgestone bid?

Italian manufacturer Pirelli has been involved in F1 since the sport’s inception, and since 2011 has been the exclusive tyre supplier for the sport. However, that could change for the 2025 season.

Earlier this spring FIA, the governing body for motorsport, opened up the tender process for F1 tyre suppliers. The initial phase of that process has closed, and according to a report from Motorsport Bridgestone has submitted a bid.

This would not be Bridgestone’s first appearance on the F1 grid. The Japanese company made its F1 debut back in 1997, and was the sole tyre supplier for the sport during the 1999, 2000, and 2007-2010 seasons.

Their Firestone brand is the exclusive supplier for IndyCar.

Bridgestone did not confirm the bid, telling Motorsport that “Bridgestone has a heritage of over 60 years in motorsports and we will continue to pursue sustainable global motorsports activities. However, we refrain from commenting on any particular categories.”

In announcing the bidding process, FIA indicated that sustainability would be a critical focus.

“These targets have been agreed through consultation with the Commercial Rights Holders and the Teams, and are designed to ensure a wide working range, minimise overheating, and have low degradation whilst also creating the possibility for variation in strategy,” the FIA said.

“Other technological updates will include the requirement for tyres to be fitted with electronic identification to improve the efficiency of the scrutineering procedures.”

There is the possibility that F1 could move away from the exclusive supplier model, as in year’s past the sport has seen anywhere from two to even as many as six suppliers on the grid. However, events in F1 history might indicate that an exclusive supplier model will remain the approach.

The most notable such event is the 2005 United States Grand Prix, held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That season saw both Bridgestone and Michelin on the grid. Coming into the race, Michelin warned its customer teams (following accidents in practice) that unless speeds were decreased in a particular turn, the tyres would last only ten laps.

Given that this was also a year where F1 rules forbade tyre changes during the race, that was not exactly an option.

Other compromise proposals were set forth, such as installing a chicane, but those were rejected, leading the Michelin teams to withdraw. The race saw only six cars finish, all running Bridgestone tyres which were able to handle the circuit. The other 14 drivers, all on Michelin tyres, completed the formation lap but returned to pit lane before the start of the race.

The aftermath saw the event labeled a “farce,” and for many it called into question the future of F1 in the United States.

So, you can be sure that F1 does not desire a repeat of that situation.

An announcement regarding tyre suppliers is expected this month.

A new team - or more?

On another front, the F1 field could be expanding.

At the start of the 2023 calendar year, FIA announced a call for “Expressions of Interest,” inviting prospective F1 teams to submit formal applications to join the grid starting with the 2026 season.

According to Racer, the application period has now closed, and FIA is conducting their “initial” review of the prospective teams. An FIA spokesperson indicated to Racer that:

“The deadline for applications for potential new entrants is now closed. “The FIA is in the process of an initial review of the applications received. There will not be any communications during this part of the process as the FIA engages with applicants in respect of confidentiality while it may necessary to make clarifications with the potential entrants. “The assessment of each application will cover in particular the technical capabilities and resources of the applicant team, the ability of the team to raise and maintain sufficient funding to allow participation in the championship at a competitive level and the team’s experience and human resources.”

Increasing the number of teams has been a hot-button topic in F1 circles over the past few years. One of the leading groups looking to join the grid is a partnership between General Motors and Andretti Autosport, under the Andretti-Cadillac banner.

Announcing their bid back in January, Michael Andretti outlined how, in his view, their team would be the biggest story in motorsport. “[An] American manufacturer behind an American team with an American driver will be the biggest story of the year,” Andretti told media, including SB Nation, on a conference call.

However, it is believed that the Andretti-Cadillac group is not the only team seeking to join the grid. According to Sky Sports, other potential new teams include Formula Equal, a team led by Craig Pollock, the former CEO of British American Racing. BAR raced in F1 from 1999 until 2005. Formula Equal is looking to establish a team with 50 percent male and 50 percent female involvement.

There is also an expectation that Hong Kong-based businessman Calvin Lo will be behind a bid as well. Lo, the CEO of insurance broker RE Lee International, already has financial ties to Williams, but is hoping to bring an Asian team to the grid. While F1 has been pushing more into the American market, given the three races this season in the United States, Lo believes that Asia is another emerging market for the sport.

“I would like to see F1 to be more involving Asia, more Asian talent, not just the drivers but from behind the scenes,” he said, adding “I think there are a lot more Asian players, investors, who want to get into this sport - more than we could ever imagine.”

Currently, F1 has ten teams, and under the bidding process two more teams could be added, bringing the total to 12 teams, and 24 cars on the grid.

Opinions on the growth of the grid are mixed. McLaren CEO Zak Brown has previously stated his excitement about new teams — in particular the Andretti-Cadillac group — but he admits that he might be in the minority. “I think what’s come to light is that three or four teams are going to put forth entries,” Brown told the Associated Press back in April. “I’d love to see the grid expand with the right terms and conditions.”

“We know I’m a supporter of Michael and Cadillac and I think they’d be healthy for the sport,” Brown added. “I’m probably in the minority in that thinking.”

Others, such as Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, expressed concerns about “diluting” the sport.

“If a team comes in, how can you demonstrate that you’re bringing in more money than it’s actually costing: because the 11th team means a 10 percent dilution for everybody else. “So, if one is able to demonstrate that, then we should all be sitting on the table, and cheer for such an entry. But that hasn’t been demonstrated yet. And that may sound a bit dry, because it comes down to the numbers, but the value of Formula 1 is that it’s a limited amount of franchises. And we don’t want to dilute that value by just adding teams.”

For his part, F1 President Stefano Domenicali balanced his excitement with the growth of the sport, with the need for new teams to bring “value” to the table. Speaking ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, Domenicali had this to say: “The fact that F1 is attracting new potential teams and investors shows the status of F1 today. There is a process in place that is open, everyone can apply, the first step is that the FIA will make an analysis and the second will be done by the commercial [rights holders] - there will be a joint discussion. We will see what will be the outcome of it.”

However, what the prospective teams bring to the table will be critical.

“[I]t’s great stuff if it is bringing value to the championship in the medium to long term,” he added. “That is the point that is always raised when we talk about this subject.”

So while the grid seems pretty static at the moment, at least up front with Verstappen, big changes could be coming.