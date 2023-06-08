Daniel Ricciardo, Will Arnett to co-host alternate F1 telecasts on ESPN in partnership with Peyton Manning

Formula 1 fans new and old have been wondering when they will see Daniel Ricciardo on the track again.

While that might have to wait a little while longer, people looking forward to seeing more of the Australian driver will get their wish soon. It was announced on Thursday that Ricciardo and Will Arnett will be hosting an alternate telecast of three upcoming F1 races this season on ESPN, in partnership with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

Titled The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett, the alternate telecasts will follow the format of the Manningcast, the alternate telecast for Monday Night Football hosted by Eli and Peyton Manning. That format, which will see Ricciardo and Arnett talk about the race and welcome in guests, has spread to other sports as part of ESPN’s coverage.

“The more I learn about Formula 1, the more I’m intrigued by it,” said Arnett as part of the announcement. “The opportunity to work with Mika on my podcast was fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel. We’re going to have fun, and so will the viewers.”

“This is going to be a hoot!” said Ricciardo. “As you’d expect, Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates. We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up, America!”

The alternate telecast will debut with the Canadian Grand Prix next week, airing on ESPN2 while the traditional race telecast airs on ABC. The other two telecasts will air during the United States Grand Prix in Austin, TX, on October 22, and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18.