Austrian Grand Prix: F1 Sprint Saturday live coverage

Qualifying for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix is in the books, and it is Max Verstappen on pole yet again, ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

But today is a whole new day.

It is a sprint race weekend for Formula 1 this week, and under the new format, today is a “Sprint Saturday.” That means a stand-alone “Sprint Shootout” to set the grid, followed shortly thereafter by the F1 Sprint race itself.

Points are on the line, with the top eight finishers getting something to show for their efforts.

As we saw during qualifying on Friday for the Grand Prix, staying within track limits could be an issue for drivers during today’s “Sprint Shootout.” For example, Sergio Pérez failed to advance to Q3 after having his lap times deleted during Q2. As Verstappen noted following qualifying on Friday, sometimes you just have to survive and advance.

As we saw during qualifying on Friday for the Grand Prix, staying within track limits could be an issue for drivers during today's "Sprint Shootout." For example, Sergio Pérez failed to advance to Q3 after having his lap times deleted during Q2. As Verstappen noted following qualifying on Friday, sometimes you just have to survive and advance.

All updates are in Eastern.

All updates are in Eastern.

Sprint Shootout

SQ3

Update 6:44: Verstappen looks to be locking up pole position for the F1 Sprint.

Checkered flag is out, but final laps are concluding. Hülkenberg goes into P4.

Pérez makes it a Red Bull front-row lockout, as he goes into P2.

Here is the top ten:

Verstappen

Pérez

Norris

Hülkenberg

Sainz

Leclerc

Alonso

Stroll

Ocon

Magnussen

Hülkenberg posted his lap on a set of mediums, which is rather impressive. Again, we see good one-lap pace from Haas. But the big question for Guenther Steiner and company is their race pace.

Update 6:40: Just eight minutes to work with here in SQ3. Times are coming in, and they are coming down from what we saw in SQ1 and SQ2. The early top five:

Verstappen

Norris

Pérez

Sainz

Hülkenberg

Both Sainz and Hülkenberg posted those on mediums.

Update 6:34: Thanks to his P3 finish in SQ2, Esteban Ocon gets the photo of honor for SQ3.

SQ2

Update 6:31: Here is the top ten for SQ2:

Verstappen

Sainz

Ocon

Leclerc

Norris

Magnussen

Alonso

Pérez

Stroll

Hülkenberg

The teams with both drivers advancing to SQ3? Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Haas.

Update 6:30: Under pressure, Leclerc posts a lap that gets him into P4.

The eliminated drivers in SQ2 are as follows:

Albon

Gasly

Tsunoda

De Vries

Russell

Update 6:28: Two minutes remaining and since we do not get to say this too often, here is your current top five:

Ocon

Verstappen

Magnussen

Pérez

Sainz

Update 6:26: Mercedes announces that Russell will not run in SQ2, meaning he will start the F1 Sprint race in P15.

Update 6:24: With five minutes remaining, the current bottom five is as follows:

Hülkenberg

Gasly

Tsunoda

De Vries

Russell

Russell is still in the garage, having reported a hydraulic issue at the end of SQ1.

Update 6:23: Early times are in for SQ2. The current top five:

Verstappen

Norris

Ocon

Magnussen

Pérez

Times are still slower than what we saw yesterday.

Update 6:19: Here is the classification for SQ1:

Update 6:17: Sainz gets the photo of honor for SQ2 for delivering that lap late in SQ1 to not just advance, but to take the fastest time of the session.

Also, a shout-out to Nyck de Vries. The AlphaTauri rookie is under tremendous pressure at the moment, but his SQ1 performance sees him clock in at P8.

SQ1

Update 6:16: Hamilton had a lap time deleted that would have been good enough to see him through to SQ2. Instead, he’ll be watching along with the rest of us.

Update 6:13: Sainz goes to the top of the timing sheets. A tremendous effort to salvage what was looking like a disaster.

He’s followed by Verstappen, Nico Hülkenberg, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso in the top five.

The biggest shocker? Lewis Hamilton comes in P18. Hamilton is out. Pérez is P14, Leclerc P15.

The five drivers eliminated:

Zhou Guanyu

Piastri

Hamilton

Bottas

Sargeant

Update 6:12: Norris is to the top of the table.

Leclerc will be investigated for potentially impeding Piastri:

Update 6:10: Concern at Ferrari. Sainz is still in the pits, and F1TV shows a clip of Oscar Piastri being held up by Charles Leclerc. Not only might Leclerc see a penalty for impeding, he is currently sitting P18.

Sainz comes out of the garage and he might get one shot at a flying lap.

Update 6:08: Albon goes to the top of the sheets for a moment, but the times are slower than we saw yesterday. The rains overnight and into the morning have likely washed away a good deal of rubber, meaning it might take some time for the lap times to come down as the track “rubbers in” again.

Update 6:07: Sergio Pérez, who failed to advance to Q3 yesterday after having multiple laps deleted for exceeding track limits, has another early lap deleted for the same reason.

Update 6:05: Verstappen to the top of the timing sheets with a run on the mediums, but his time is immediately deleted for exceeding track limits.

That was a big issue yesterday.

Update 6:03: Williams has decided that the intermediates are unnecessary, as both Albon and Sargeant have come back into the pits to switch to slicks.

Carlos Sainz Jr. radios into his team that he might have a brake wire failure, and he’s been told to come into the pits.

Update 6:00: Cars are queued up and the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant are out front, each with a set of intermediates.

Update 5:58: Just about time to get rolling out in Austria, which means only one thing.

Opening titles!

Update 5:49: According to F1TV the track has been deemed “wet” by race officials, so we may potentially see some laps on intermediates.

Update 5:24: Before things get underway, we can take a moment and study this fascinating bit of data viz from @FDataAnalysis. This depicts the acceleration, braking, and lateral acceleration drivers experience at Red Bull Ring:

Acceleration visualised on the #AustrianGP track!



Longitudinal acceleration:

Strong traction (speed increases quickly)

⚪️Speed about constant (straight end, middle of corners)

Strong braking



Lateral accel:

Proportional to the length of the centripetal black lines #F1 pic.twitter.com/vabJBpJuSh — Formula Data Analysis (@FDataAnalysis) July 1, 2023

This is one of the many fascinating accounts well worth following.

Update 5:19: Courtesy of F1 journalist Albert Fabrega, a look at the tyre compounds each team has remaining as we enter Sprint Saturday:

Los neumáticos disponibles para lo que queda de fin de semana.



Tyres available for the rest of the weekend #f1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/qhnzg2sOlf — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) July 1, 2023

Update 5:17: Looks a little wet in Austria today:

Update 5:15: Good morning friends and welcome to Sprint Saturday.