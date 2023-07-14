AlphaTauri welcomes Daniel Ricciardo in hilarious video

AlphaTauri shocked the Formula 1 world on Monday, announcing that rookie driver Nyck de Vries had lost his seat, and wouuld be replaced by veteran — and Red Bull reserve — Daniel Ricciardo “with immediate effect.”

The team made it “social media official” on Friday, releasing an incredible video of Ricciardo’s first day at the office. That included a welcome hug from AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost, an oversized AlphaTauri badge, honey pot stickers posted around the factory paying tribute to his “Honey Badger” nickname, and a chance to chat with the entire organization on the factory floor:

welcoming @danielricciardo back he got the new badge, followed the honey pot and… pic.twitter.com/xoOYXwYetP — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) July 14, 2023

Ricciardo took the moment to address the organization in Italian, given AlphaTauri’s location in Faenza, Italy.

While the shock move was welcomed both within the organization, as well as outside, there are some questions. Questions as why the move was made right now, what the move might mean for other drivers such as Yuki Tsunoda and Sergio Pérez, and just how effective Ricciardo can be driving the AT04, and not the RB19 as he was during his test session earlier this week at Silverstone.

Still, there is little doubt that many are excited to see Ricciardo back on the grid.

Including, perhaps, AlphaTauri’s social media team.