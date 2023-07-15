F1 to implement new qualifying rules at the Hungarian Grand Prix

At next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying will look a little different on Saturday.

Formula 1, in conjunction with Pirelli, is testing a new set of rules regarding what tyre compounds teams can use during each segment of qualifying. Titled “‘Alternative Tyre Allocation” (ATA), teams now see their total amount of slick tyre compounds for the weekend reduced from 13 to 11. These will be divided into three hard tyres, four medium tyres, and four soft tyres.

During qualifying, teams are limited in what compounds they can use in dry conditions. Teams are required to use the hard compound during Q1, the medium compound during Q2, and finally they can use the softs during Q3.

If race officials deem track conditions to be “wet,” teams have their choice of compounds.

F1 was going to test this format at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in May, but flooding in the region forced the cancelation of that race. Now, the Hungaroring will be the site of this first tweak to qualifying.

Ahead of the race at Imola in May, Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola outlined how the new rules were an effort towards F1’s goals regarding sustainability.

“At Imola we will be testing a new regulation that requires teams to use a different type of compound for each of the three sessions, with the hards fitted for Q1, the mediums for Q2, and the softs for Q3,” said Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola. “This means a reduction - from 13 to 11 - of the sets of dry tyres that each driver has available for the entire event, therefore decreasing the environmental impact generated by the production and transport of the tyres.”

This will be the first of two trials for the ATA. The second test for this qualifying format will come in September’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.