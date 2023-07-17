Max Verstappen had revenge on his mind this weekend

Max Verstappen is a two-time Formula 1 Drivers’ Champion, and is well on his way to a third-straight title.

But that does not mean he is above a little revenge on the track, the virtual track that is.

F1 was off this past week, but the Red Bull driver was still behind the wheel, taking part in an iRacing event with his Team Redline group. The drivers were taking on the legendary track at Spa-Francorchamps when Verstappen was pushed out wide by race leader Sven Hasse. That forced Verstappen into a collision with Team Redline team-mate Diogo Pinto.

Verstappen was not happy, and the F1 champion decided to take matters into his own hands, tracking Haase down from behind and forcing him into the gravel:

You can see how Verstappen planned this, going down the escape road and lining Hasse up before shoving him into the gravel.

Here is another look at it, from Verstappen’s viewpoint:

Here we have Max POV from when he shunted the other person on the Iracing today! pic.twitter.com/pLmUdYWltu — Ana (@maxvcalloway) July 15, 2023

Throughout this F1 season we have wondered if Verstappen is a robot, from not blinking when behind the wheel to calling out different ringtones when circling the track.

But on this weekend, he showed just a little bit of emotion in the virtual world.

Maybe that tracks too.