Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Storylines, how to watch, streaming, odds, and more

If you are reading this then you probably know by now.

Daniel Ricciardo is back.

The veteran driver went from Red Bull reserve, to having a seat with AlphaTauri, in just a few short months. But Ricciardo’s return is just one of the many storylines to watch as Formula 1 heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Here’s how to watch, and what to watch for, this weekend.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Friday July 21 - 7:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday July 21 - 7:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Practice 2 - Friday July 21 - 10:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday July 21 - 10:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Practice 3 - Saturday July 22 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday July 22 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Qualifying - Saturday July 22 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday July 22 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Race - Sunday July 23 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

There is the twisty, technically-demanding course they call Hungaroring, with its 14 turns and pair of DRS zones.

The circuit has been referred to as “Monaco without the walls,” and just looking at the circuit layout you can see why. The track has many more corners than straights, and the lack of straights leads teams to treat it like Monaco, opting for similar levels of downforce while sacrificing horsepower.

Tyres take a beating at the Hungaroring, due to the layout, and the heat. Temperatures for the weekend are forecast to be in the upper 80s, and over the years track temperatures average around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, sometimes reaching 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

For more on the circuit, here is a lovely introduction courtesy of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell:

Hot temperatures. ️ Twisty track requiring high downforce. And always a great show!



Get hyped for the #HungarianGP with Lewis, George and @PET_Motorsports.

That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.

Back with the happy bunch. But something looks different... @HulkHulkenberg

