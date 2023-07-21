 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Storylines, how to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Both F1, and Daniel Ricciardo, are back this week

By Mark Schofield
/ new
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Previews Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

If you are reading this then you probably know by now.

Daniel Ricciardo is back.

The veteran driver went from Red Bull reserve, to having a seat with AlphaTauri, in just a few short months. But Ricciardo’s return is just one of the many storylines to watch as Formula 1 heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Here’s how to watch, and what to watch for, this weekend.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

  • Practice 1 - Friday July 21 - 7:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 2 - Friday July 21 - 10:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 3 - Saturday July 22 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Qualifying - Saturday July 22 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race - Sunday July 23 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

There is the twisty, technically-demanding course they call Hungaroring, with its 14 turns and pair of DRS zones.

The circuit has been referred to as “Monaco without the walls,” and just looking at the circuit layout you can see why. The track has many more corners than straights, and the lack of straights leads teams to treat it like Monaco, opting for similar levels of downforce while sacrificing horsepower.

Tyres take a beating at the Hungaroring, due to the layout, and the heat. Temperatures for the weekend are forecast to be in the upper 80s, and over the years track temperatures average around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, sometimes reaching 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

For more on the circuit, here is a lovely introduction courtesy of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell:

That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

2023 Hungarian Grand Prix (odds as of July 20)

Driver Winner Top 6 Finish Top 10 Finish
Driver Winner Top 6 Finish Top 10 Finish
Max Verstappen -300 -900 -1100
Sergio Perez +1000 -550 -750
Lewis Hamilton +1400 -400 -650
Fernando Alonso +1400 -400 -650
Charles Leclerc +1400 -400 -650
Carlos Sainz +1800 -200 -500
Lando Norris +2000 -190 -400
George Russell +2800 -175 -400
Oscar Piastri +6500 +275 -165
Lance Stroll +13000 +380 -165
Pierre Gasly +20000 +650 -165
Esteban Ocon +20000 +550 -165
Daniel Ricciardo +25000 +2500 +225
Yuki Tsunoda +50000 +2500 +250
Nico Hulkenberg +50000 +4000 +450
Kevin Magnussen +50000 +4000 +450
Alexander Albon +50000 +4000 +225
Valtteri Bottas +70000 +6500 +500
Logan Sargeant +70000 +6000 +550
Guanyu Zhou +70000 +8000 +550

Loading comments...