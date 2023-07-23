Max Verstappen makes history for Red Bull at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Despite facing some questions coming into the Hungarian Grand Prix after a somewhat disappointing qualifying session, Red Bull secured yet another win as Max Verstappen pulled away from the field.

And raced the team into the record books.

The win is the team’s 12th-straight victory, dating back the the season finale at Abu Dhabi a season ago. With that win, that moves Red Bull one ahead of McLaren, who won 11-straight races to start the 1988 campaign.

Verstappen needed to work a little bit at the start to get himself in position for yet another win, starting second behind Lewis Hamilton and with the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind him. While you might imagine the McLaren duo would have loved to deny Verstappen and Red Bull the record, Verstappen — as he has done so many times before — found a way to get to the front. Verstappen sliced inside of Hamilton coming into Turn 1, and it was all he needed to get into the front.

But once he got to the front, he pulled away as he has done so many times this season, leading my as much as 33 seconds in the closing laps.

Norris held on for his second-straight podium, demonstrating just how much McLaren has improved the MCL60 in recent weeks. Sergio Pérez was aiming for a podium of his own, after qualifying ninth, and managed to hold off Hamilton over the final laps to claim third.

It was also the seventh-straight win for Verstappen, who is closing in on the mark set by Sebastian Vettel with nine-consecutive wins.

Behind Verstappen, Zhou Guanyu got off to a slow start in fifth place which touched off a chain reaction of events, which ended up seeing the Alpine teammates of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon endure a massive collision, knocking both drivers out of the Grand Prix on the opening lap.

The force of the collision actually broke Ocon’s seat in half, and he was taken to a care center for further evaluation.

But the story remains the same at the front, as Red Bull and Verstappen have secured yet another win.

One that put them atop the history books.