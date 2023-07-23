Lando Norris breaks Max Verstappen’s trophy at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Red Bull made Formula 1 history on Sunday when Max Verstappen claimed yet another win in the Hungarian Grand Prix. It was the seventh-straight victory for the leader in the Drivers’ Championship, but the history also gave the team their 12th-straight win dating back to last season.

That moved Red Bull to the top of the record books, passing McLaren and their 11-straight victories to start the 1988 season.

However, Verstappen’s hardware might need some repairs. His first-place trophy broke during the podium celebration, courtesy of a trademark champagne pop from second-place finisher Lando Norris:

You might be willing to cut Norris some slack. After all, it was the second-straight podium finish for the McLaren driver, who finished second at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago.

After the incident, Norris jokingly put the blame on Verstappen:

Lando Norris asked about the broken trophy...



"Um… I’m not sure… er… yeah, not sure, Max just placed it too close to the edge! It fell over, I guess. Not my problem, it’s his!" #F1 — Phillip Horton (@PHortonF1) July 23, 2023

Verstappen joked about it as well, posting a series of photos on social media “thanking” Norris:

Given the history Red Bull made on Sunday — coupled with a return to form for Sergio Pérez who joined Norris and Verstappen on the podium — getting the trophy fixed will likely be an afterthought in what is shaping up to be an incredible, and historic, season.

But in the future, drivers who join Norris on the podium might want to put their trophies in a safer spot.

Just in case.