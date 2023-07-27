Valtteri Bottas remains the king of F1’s themed-helmet game

Themed helmets are a big thing each Formula 1 week. They allow drivers to show even more personality, creativity, while often paying tribute to either the host nation, the history of the sport, or something else.

This year has been no exception. We have seen Lando Norris pay tribute to the beaches of Miami as well as McLaren’s history in F1. But Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas might just be the king of the themed-helmet game. Already this season we saw Bottas unveil an incredible helmet for the Canadian Grand Prix, featuring a cartoon of a beaver along with a cartoon of the driver himself as a lumberjack.

But his effort for the Belgian Grand Prix sets a new standard, as he asks — then answers — this question: What do you think of when you think of Belgium?

The answer as depicted on his helmet? Beer, fries, and waffles:

As we have seen before, the helmet was designed by his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell, who in addition to her artistic talents is one of the best road and gravel cyclists in the world. But this week’s effort, featuring “Belgian Delights,” is some of the best work yet from the duo.

Bottas will be hoping he can have better luck wearing this helmet than he did last week’s. Despite both he and teammate Zhou Guanyu qualifying in the top ten at the Hungarian Grand Prix, both drivers finished outside the points.

But with this helmet, Bottas is already a winner this week.