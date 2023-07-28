Belgian Grand Prix: Live F1 qualifying coverage

As dawn breaks at the historic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, the sun rises on the final Friday ahead of Formula 1’s summer shutdown.

And what a critical Friday it is.

The final race ahead of the summer break, this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, is the third F1 Sprint race of the 2023 calendar. As a result, the teams get just one hour of practice ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Making matters perhaps more complicated, weather could be an issue, as it often is at Spa. Forecasts are calling for rain during that solitary practice session, as well as during qualifying itself.

So it might be a very interesting day indeed.

We will have it covered for you with live analysis of Friday’s qualifying session as it unfolds. Qualifying for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix gets underway just before 11:00 a.m. Eastern, but check back before then for analysis of Friday’s practice session and more.