Max Verstappen hit with 5-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is eying his eighth-straight victory at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix. But the Red Bull driver will need to make up some spots in the Grand Prix Sunday to accomplish that feat.

According to multiple outlets, Red Bull has fitted his RB19 with a new gearbox, the fifth of the season. Under Formula 1 rules, teams are allowed four gearboxes over the course of a given season. The team first switched gearboxes early in the year, after Verstappen struggled with downshifting at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, and then in practice at the next race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

As a result of taking this fifth gearbox, Verstappen now faces a five-place grid penalty, meaning he can start no better than sixth in the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The penalty only applies to the Grand Prix, and not Saturday’s F1 Sprint race.

Red Bull likely took the penalty at Spa, given how the configuration of the track — with its long straights — favors the RB19.

Verstappen’s penalty may put additional pressure on teammate Sergio Pérez to have a strong qualifying run on Friday, as the team is looking to extend their winning streak. Last week Red Bull won their 12th-straight race dating back to last season, setting a new record in F1. Verstappen’s win in the Hungarian Grand Prix snapped the mark of 11-straight wins set by McLaren to start the 1988 season.

However, even with the penalty Verstappen may yet surge to victory, regardless of where he starts. In last year’s Belgian Grand Prix Verstappen started 14th despite qualifying on pole, due to a number of grid penalties.

He still won.

That history likely contributed to Red Bull’s decision, and could very well be repeated in a few days.

