Haas makes up for a tough Austrian GP with some great jabs at Elon Musk and Twitter

It was a difficult Austrian Grand Prix for Haas F1 Team, at least on the track.

But their social media team made the most of it on Twitter.

Despite starting inside the top ten, Nico Hülkenberg did not finish on Sunday, when his VF-23 suffered a failure and he was forced to retire. Teammate Kevin Magnussen fared little better, spending his day at the back of the field before finishing 19th.

Yet while the drivers were struggling on the track, their social media team was thriving off it. Haas’s media team leaned into the weekend that was on Twitter, tying recent changes instituted by Elon Musk and the social media company to the numerous “track limits exceeded” penalties that were handed down by race officials during the Austrian Grand Prix.

It began with this reference:

Plenty of penalties for rate limit exceeded, no sorry TRACK limit exceeded.



Kev’s stayed out of trouble on that count so far #HaasF1 #AustrianGP — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 2, 2023

Magnussen, unfortunately, would eventually be hit with a five-second penalty of his own. That prompted the announcement from the team, featuring a mockup of what Twitter users were seeing throughout the weekend:

Of course, they added this quick reply:

Hopefully some of you had enough tweets left today to see this… — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 2, 2023

Haas was not the only F1 team tweeting through things on Sunday. Mercedes joined in the fun as Lewis Hamilton was one of a handful of drivers who received a penalty for exceeding track limits during the Grand Prix:

Alpine made light of the number of drivers who were hit with penalties as well:

Return to Haas, while the tweets might have been the sole bright spot for the team on Sunday, not all was lost for them over the weekend. Hülkenberg managed to finish in P6 in the F1 Sprint race on Saturday, scoring three hard-earned points for the team.

Those three points were enough to push Haas ahead of Alfa Romeo in the Constructors’ Championship, as Guenther Steiner and company now sit seventh in the standings.

Too bad points are not awarded for getting off some good tweets on the timeline.