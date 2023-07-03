McLaren unveils return of iconic chrome paint scheme for the British Grand Prix

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, McLaren announced the return of their iconic chrome paint scheme for the British Grand Prix.

While not full chrome, the iconic chrome will be part of the paint scheme for the MCL60 at the team’s home race at Silverstone next week:

We're bringing CHROME BACK.



With @GoogleChrome, the MCL60 will sport the iconic Chrome livery at the #BritishGP. ✨#ChromeIsBack pic.twitter.com/xLKRxknYXr — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 3, 2023

Here is a look at the livery in full:

The paint scheme harkens back to the days when Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso were racing with the team, during Hamilton’s rookie season. McLaren moved away from the chrome paint scheme in 2015, starting the year with the chrome scheme but moving to black midway through the campaign.

McLaren switched from black to their “papaya orange” for the 2017 season, and that has been their primary color until now.

The first tease came with a quick video of driver Lando Norris:

Then the team shared this quick clip, with just a hint of chrome visible at the end:

Finally, the team shared another video, with images of the previous paint scheme:

The tie-in with one of their main sponsors, Google Chrome, certainly helps.

McLaren’s previous chrome paint scheme is often considered a favorite among paint schemes in F1, and rolling it out for the British Grand Prix would likely be a huge hit with fans.

This would also not be the first time this season McLaren has used a themed paint scheme for a particular race. The team used a “Triple Crown” paint scheme for the Monaco Grand Prix, a tribute to the fact that McLaren is the only team to have won the Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.