Another Max Verstappen victory, another broken trophy for Red Bull

Red Bull’s tremendous success this season is coming at a cost.

Broken trophies.

For the second week in a row, Max Verstappen’s first-place trophy fell to the ground, caught up in a victory celebration. While Verstappen’s first-place trophy at the Hungarian Grand Prix was caught up in Lando Norris’s trademark champagne pop, this time it was brought about by the team’s own celebration.

Red Bull brought the team together to take the traditional post-race picture, but as the team raced towards the cameras and the champagne and Red Bull began to fly, the trophy was caught up in the action:

The culprit? The board marking Sergio Pérez’s second-place finish.

From this angle, shared by the team themselves, you can see Verstappen wheel around and remark: “It’s broken again!”

Not again... pic.twitter.com/qwbjoBkfvZ — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 30, 2023

Looks like yet more trophy repairs are in their future.

However, you can bet this is a problem nine other teams would love to have.