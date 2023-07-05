British Grand Prix 2023: Storylines, how to watch, streaming, odds, and more

There is no rest for the weary for the ten Formula 1 teams this July. With four races in five weeks, the teams have to turn the page quickly due to a pair of double-headers.

That first double-header concludes this weekend. Fresh off the Austrian Grand Prix, the teams head to Silverstone for this year’s British Grand Prix, the home race for a number of teams.

Here’s how to watch, and what to watch for, this weekend.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Friday July 7 - 7:20 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday July 7 - 7:20 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Practice 2 - Friday July 7 - 10:55 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday July 7 - 10:55 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Practice 3 - Saturday July 8 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPNU/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday July 8 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPNU/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Qualifying - Saturday July 8 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday July 8 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Race - Sunday July 9 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

There is Silverstone, with its 18 turns and pair of DRS zones.

The circuit is considered one of the “cathedrals” of motorsport, and with so many teams either based or having an operation nearby, it is very familiar ground. Speaking ahead of the 2018 British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton likened a lap at Silverstone to being in a fighter jet.

“The faster this track gets, the better it gets. It has to be the best track in the world, it feels like driving a fighter jet around it. However, it is also the bumpiest track I’ve ever experienced; it’s like the Nordschleife [the old Nurburgring]! With the speeds we’re going now and the G forces we’re pulling, I think it’s going to be the most physical race of the year,” said Hamilton back in 2018. “I was on the soft and the medium tyres today; the soft felt better, and they seem to last – which is impressive if you look at the forces and loads they have to take on this track.”

That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.