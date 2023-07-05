 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

British Grand Prix 2023: Storylines, how to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Formula 1 is back and headed to Silverstone

By Mark Schofield
/ new
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There is no rest for the weary for the ten Formula 1 teams this July. With four races in five weeks, the teams have to turn the page quickly due to a pair of double-headers.

That first double-header concludes this weekend. Fresh off the Austrian Grand Prix, the teams head to Silverstone for this year’s British Grand Prix, the home race for a number of teams.

Here’s how to watch, and what to watch for, this weekend.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

  • Practice 1 - Friday July 7 - 7:20 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 2 - Friday July 7 - 10:55 a.m. - ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 3 - Saturday July 8 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPNU/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Qualifying - Saturday July 8 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race - Sunday July 9 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

There is Silverstone, with its 18 turns and pair of DRS zones.

The circuit is considered one of the “cathedrals” of motorsport, and with so many teams either based or having an operation nearby, it is very familiar ground. Speaking ahead of the 2018 British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton likened a lap at Silverstone to being in a fighter jet.

“The faster this track gets, the better it gets. It has to be the best track in the world, it feels like driving a fighter jet around it. However, it is also the bumpiest track I’ve ever experienced; it’s like the Nordschleife [the old Nurburgring]! With the speeds we’re going now and the G forces we’re pulling, I think it’s going to be the most physical race of the year,” said Hamilton back in 2018. “I was on the soft and the medium tyres today; the soft felt better, and they seem to last – which is impressive if you look at the forces and loads they have to take on this track.”

That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

2023 British Grand Prix (odds as of July 5)

Driver Winner Top 6 Top 10
Driver Winner Top 6 Top 10
Max Verstappen -360 -800 -900
Sergio Perez +700 -600 -900
Lewis Hamilton +1100 -550 -700
Charles Leclerc +1100 -550 -700
Fernando Alonso +1800 -450 -650
Carlos Sainz Jr. +2500 -300 -600
George Russell +3000 -300 -550
Lando Norris +13000 +165 -330
Lance Stroll +15000 +250 -225
Esteban Ocon +30000 +500 -225
Pierre Gasly +40000 +550 -225
Oscar Piastri +50000 +1100 +160
Yuki Tsunoda +70000 +4000 +330
Valtteri Bottas +70000 +4000 +300
Nico Hulkenberg +70000 +2500 +285
Kevin Magnussen +70000 +2500 +285
Alexander Albon +70000 +1600 +170
Nyck de Vries +90000 +10000 +1400
Logan Sargeant +90000 +10000 +1400
Zhou Guanyu +90000 +6500 +400

Loading comments...