F1 announces ambitious 2024 race schedule

Formula 1 announced on Wednesday their schedule for the 2024 season, and it is their most ambitious yet.

24 grands prix will take place, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2, 2024 and culminating in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 8, 2024. Some alterations have been made to the schedule, as F1 looks to “move towards greater calendar regionalisation, reducing logistical burdens and making the season more sustainable,” according to the press release. As a result, the Japanese Grand Prix moves to April, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix moves to September, and the Qatar Grand Prix now moves to the penultimate weekend of the season, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“By moving Japan to April, Azerbaijan to September and Qatar back-to-back with Abu Dhabi, this calendar creates a better flow of races in certain regions, and this work will continue while being realistic to the fact that as a world championship, with climatic and contractual constraints, there will always be travel required that cannot be completely regionalised.”

In addition, three races will take place on Saturday. This season’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the first race not held on a Sunday since 1985, as drivers will take on the Vegas Strip on Saturday night.

Next year, to accommodate Ramadan, the first two races of the year — the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — will take place on Saturday, giving the 2024 schedule three Saturday races.

The Chinese Grand Prix, which has not been held since 2019 due to COVID, is back on the schedule. The three races in the United States — Miami, Circuit of the Americas, and Las Vegas — are on the calendar again.

“I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues. I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1. “We have plenty of racing to look forward to in 2023, including the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, and our fans can look forward to more excitement next season.”

Here is the entire 2024 F1 schedule: