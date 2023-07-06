Ferrari has taken a step forward, but can they get to the front in Silverstone?

The last two races have made it clear that Ferrari has taken a step forward in the 2023 Formula 1 season. However, the team maintains that they are not yet in a position to challenge Red Bull at the front of the field.

Could that change at Silverstone?

With the grid heading to the British Grand Prix, there are a few reasons to think the Scuderia could be in an even stronger position at Silverstone. Recent upgrades to the SF-23 have certainly improved their form, as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Then the duo enjoyed a solid weekend in the Styrian Alps. They qualified second and third for the Austrian Grand Prix, and Sainz notched his first podium of the year in the F1 Sprint race with a third-place finish. Then on Sunday, Leclerc managed to lead a few laps after Max Verstappen made a pit stop — breaking the Red Bull driver’s streak of laps led — before coming across the line second for a podium of his own.

As for Sainz, he came across the line fourth, but was dropped to sixth after the slew of post-race penalties were applied following an appeal from Aston Martin.

Still, the results were enough for the team to acknowledge their improvement.

“Today’s strong result for the team, added to yesterday’s podium with Carlos, proves we are working in the right direction,” said Team Principal Frederic Vasseur following the Austrian GP. “If we look back, we had a good race in Canada and today we confirmed the progress made on a completely different track layout with a different surface.”

Looking ahead to Silverstone, Vasseur notes that the team is not yet ready to challenge Red Bull, but is working “hard” to make that possible in the British GP.

“The past two races have clearly demonstrated that we have made progress with the SF-23 and our drivers have been able to drive attacking races, thanks to improved tyre management and a more consistent long run pace,” said the team boss in Ferrari’s pre-race preview. “However, we are not yet in a position to challenge the current championship leaders, which is why we continue to work hard.”

Vasseur also points to last year’s British Grand Prix — which Sainz won — as a reason for hope, along with Leclerc’s affinity for the circuit.

“Indeed, last year Carlos secured his first ever Formula 1 win here and Charles has come close on a few occasions, listing Silverstone as one of his favourite permanent circuits,” added Vasseur. “Both drivers, along with the whole team, will be doing their utmost to take the fight to our opponents who naturally will be keen to shine at home.”

Beyond progress, and history, is another reason to believe Ferrari could be on stronger footing at Silverstone. With Pirelli introducing a new construction to their tyres this weekend, that may help teams — like Ferrari — that have dealt with tyre degradation issues this season.

“The reason Pirelli has decided to make a change from the current tyre specification is down to the fact that in the first part of the season, we have seen higher loads than those predicted from the simulations received from the tyre supplier at the end of last year and, because the continuous developments the teams are bringing to the track have led to a significant increase in the amount of aero downforce the cars can generate, downforce which passes through the tyres,” said Marco Froio, the team’s Tyre Engineer.

“Therefore, this has prompted Pirelli to strengthen the construction of the tyres to increase their resistance to stress, without having to resort to a significant increase in the minimum prescribed pressures. And the decision to introduce this construction at Silverstone is precisely because of the stresses this track puts on the tyres,” added Froio.

Could this all add up to a shock showing from Ferrari at Silverstone?