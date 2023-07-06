Lando Norris shares his perfect themed helmet for the British Grand Prix

Lando Norris has done it again.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, the McLaren driver has unveiled a perfect theme helmet for his, and the team’s home race. On Monday, the team shared their themed livery for the week, which harkens back to the classic Vodafone “chrome” scheme of yesteryear.

Now Norris has joined in on the fun. The driver shared his helmet for the British Grand Prix on social media Thursday, and it too leans into the chrome scheme for the week:

What makes this even better is the team’s sponsorship deal with Google Chrome, which Norris pays homage to on the top of his helmet with the Chrome logo.

This is not the first themed helmet the McLaren driver has used this year. Norris unveiled an incredible beach ball helmet for the Miami Grand Prix as well.

Chrome, however, is the theme of the week for McLaren, who are hoping to put in a good show in their team’s home race. Earlier this week the team shared their tweaked livery for the British Grand Prix, which as noted leans into their chrome history:

You can see the chrome, which is a nod to the team’s past:

The British Grand Prix is set for Sunday. Here are the major storylines facing F1 as the grid heads to Silverstone.