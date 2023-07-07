Brad Pitt might be the biggest story of the British Grand Prix

At Thursday’s press conferences ahead of the British Grand Prix, one driver was a massive topic of discussion.

Sonny Hayes.

Of course, Sonny Hayes is not currently a driver on the grid this Formula 1 season, but rather a character being portrayed by actor Brad Pitt in an upcoming Apple Original movie focused on F1. The movie is being made in collaboration with F1 and is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman (Top Gun: Maverick and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise), with Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films company also involved.

During this week’s British Grand Prix, shooting is happening at Silverstone, with the fictional APX GP team acting as the “11th team” on the grid this week. Stalls have been set up for both Hayes and his APX GP teammate Joshua Pearce, and the APX GP car — an F2 machine — will be on the grid throughout the week:

Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce's race garages for this weekend.

New 11th Formula1 team just has been revealed!



APXGP with Mercedes engines and Sonny Hayes & Brad Pitt as a drivers will race only in Apple's new movie of course.

During the press conferences, the production was a big part of the discussion, with the drivers on the actual grid showing their support for the upcoming movie.

“I’ve been listening to what Lewis was saying and reading in the press as well. And I’m sure the movie is in good hands, you know, with Lewis. Obviously scared that it always goes too far in one direction,” said Esteban Ocon. “But I think, you know, with Lewis on board advising everything that’s needed to keep how our sport should be is definitely interesting. And I just love racing movies, motor sport movies, and I can’t wait to watch it.”

“I think it’s great. I think to be part of…I don’t know if we’re really going to be in it that much, but to be part of something I think is pretty, pretty cool,” said Lando Norris. “I know, actually, the stunt double… I forgot his name. Who’s the main actor? Yeah, that one! Sorry, my bad…Yes, the stunt double for Brad. The weird thing is, he doesn’t have any hair, so I don’t know how it really correlates well, but he’s the stunt double for the driving scenes. He’s been talking about it and saying some things, and it’s all sounds pretty cool, looks pretty cool, they’re doing a good job as a big production obviously.”

Yeah, nice, especially for us to be part of something, whether we’re really that involved in it or not but for them to…The garage is pretty nice,” added Norris. “Kind of jealous of some of the things that they’ve got. But good for that. I know they’re going to be on track driving at certain times and from what I’ve heard Brad’s done a good job as well with the driving and stuff like that. So yes, cool.”

Of course, the filming was a focus of Hamilton during his press conference session. The Mercedes driver opened up about how F1’s ownership group, Liberty Media, helped make the production possible. He also outlined how he wanted to make sure the movie is authentic as possible.

As well as fast as possible.

“I’m pretty certain, I mean, our cameras are a lot better than what you’re seeing when you’re watching TV. I’ve seen all the footage of the camera positions. I’ve spent time with Joe, trying to make sure we’ve got the best camera positions and the frame rate is different, it’s going to look fast,” said Hamilton. “I think it’s going to look faster than it does on TV. Because I think it’s something to do with the frame rate that we have to have.”

“But Joe is an incredible director, and I think you’re going to see him really… You’ve already seen what he’s done with fighter jets, what is what he did with Maverick,” added the Mercedes driver. “So just think about what he’s done with that in terms of the dogfights you saw from those jets, which was pretty epic. And bringing that technology and that viewpoint into our world, I think it’s going to be amazing.”