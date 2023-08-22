Toto Wolff and Mercedes are ‘recharged’ as the second half of the F1 season beckons

Following the multi-week summer shutdown, Formula 1 roars back to life this week as the grid returns to action at the Dutch Grand Prix.

For Mercedes and Team Principal Toto Wolff, the team is “recharged” and ready to take on the second half of the season.

The Silver Arrows find themselves chasing Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Championship, with the Bulls a stunning 256 points ahead of Mercedes, 503-247. This has led many to believe that Mercedes will shift their focus to developing their 2024 challenger. But in the team’s media preview for the Dutch GP, Wolff outlined that they are “racers” who “love the thrill of competition.”

“It’s good to get back to work. The summer break is important for everyone to take some well-deserved time off, but we’re racers and we love the thrill of competition,” said Wolff.

“We return recharged and ready for the second half of the season. There is plenty to fight for and we won’t be letting up,” added the Mercedes boss. “We will push hard in the battle for second in the Constructors’ Championship.”

In that battle, Mercedes has a 51-point lead over Aston Martin, an impressive accomplishment given how well Aston Martin began the season. Following the fourth race of the year, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Aston Martin led Mercedes by 11 points in that battle. But a recent stretch of good form for Mercedes — Lewis Hamilton secured a podium finish in three of four races starting with the Spanish Grand Prix, where George Russell joined him on the podium — has seen the Silver Arrows climb into second.

The fight for second is not the only item on Mercedes’ to-do list. Hamilton is set to see his contract with the team run out at the end of the 2023 campaign. Reports have long indicated that the parties were nearing completion on an extension, with Wolff saying at the Belgian Grand Prix that the two sides were nearing the finish line.

“We’re not talking about an ambassadorial role post his retirement, nor is that part of the contract negotiations,” explained Wolff at the start of the month. “I think he has many years to go as a driver within this team, and therefore it’s only about cleaning things up in the contract.”

“I know it looks a little bit [uncertain] and this not being done and dusted,” he added. “But it’s simply down to trivial things that just need to be cleaned up in contracts.”

Returning to the Dutch GP, Wolff outlined how the circuit poses a good challenge for the teams and the drivers, and how the event itself is a great celebration of the sport. “Zandvoort is a fantastic place to resume the season. It’s a challenging track with an old-school feel; banked corners and high-speed sections undulating through the dunes,” said Wolff. “There’s always an incredible atmosphere with the passionate Dutch fans and it’s always a fantastic celebration of our sport. I’m sure this year will be no different and I’m excited to get there.”

Things get underway on Friday with the first of three practice sessions ahead of the Grand Prix itself.