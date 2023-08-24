Lance Stroll battling infection ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1 drivers and fans alike are excited as the summer shutdown comes to an end, and the Dutch Grand Prix kicks off the second half of the season this weekend.

But for one driver, the return to the track will be delayed by at least a day.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will miss Thursday at the Dutch Grand Prix, as the team announced that Stroll is battling an “infection.” As a result, Stroll is not expected at the track for media sessions, as well as other team events.

Aston Martin released a brief statement that read in part: “Lance is recovering from an infection and will therefore miss media duties today.”

However, a team spokesperson confirmed that Aston Martin anticipates that Stroll will race this weekend. “He is fit and well and will compete at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix,” confirmed a spokesperson for Aston Martin to Planet F1.

This is not the first bit of time Stroll has missed this season. He suffered a training injury ahead of the 2023 campaign that resulted in fractured wrists and subsequent surgery. That kept Stroll away from the track during pre-season testing. In somewhat heroic fashion, Stroll returned for the season’s first race, and managed a sixth-place finish.

Stroll admitted after the Bahrain Grand Prix that he was battling pain throughout the race.

Aston Martin is going to need the best from Stroll, and teammate Fernando Alonso, during the second half of the season. After a s trong start to the 2023 campaign had the team in second place behind only Red Bull, they have seen Mercedes catch them from behind and start to pull away in the Drivers’ Championship.

The team was 11 points clear of Mercedes following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix back in April, but are now 51 points behind the Silver Arrows. Making matters worse? The 32-point lead Aston Martin had over Ferrari following the Canadian Grand Prix in the middle of June is now down to just five points.

The sooner Stroll can get back to the track, and start preparing for the Dutch Grand Prix, the better.