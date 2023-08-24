F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023: How to watch, storylines, streaming, odds, and more

After a relatively quiet summer shutdown, Formula 1 roars back to life this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix.

Here’s how to watch, and what to watch for, this weekend.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Friday August 25 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

Practice 2 - Friday August 25 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

Practice 3 - Saturday August 26 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

Qualifying - Saturday August 26 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

Grand Prix Race - Sunday August 27 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

This is Zandvoort, consisting of 14 turns, two DRS zones, and perhaps its most notable feature: The banking on some of its turns. There are a number of famous corners at Zandvoort, starting with Turn 1. Known as the Tarzanbocht corner, or Tarzan for short, this corner presents some of the best overtaking opportunities on the track.

There are many legends as to how the corner got its name, but the most notable involves a local resident with the Tarzan nickname, who would only give up his vegetable garden for construction of the track if a corner was named after him.

Then there is Turn 14, named after former driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk. This corner (along with Turn 3) presents drivers with nearly 19 degrees of banking, more than double the nine-degree corners found at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hugenholtz, or Turn 3, offers some of the most iconic imagery from the Dutch Grand Prix as drivers navigate the banked, slow-speed corner:

Weather — particularly wind — is often a factor at Zandvoort. The circuit is located just steps from the beach, and the North Sea, and gusty conditions are often present at the track.

That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.

