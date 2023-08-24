 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023: How to watch, storylines, streaming, odds, and more

F1 is back from the summer shutdown with the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, and all eyes are on Max Verstappen

By Mark Schofield
/ new

F1 Grand Prix of The NetherlandsF1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands - Previews Photo by ANP via Getty Images

After a relatively quiet summer shutdown, Formula 1 roars back to life this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix.

Here’s how to watch, and what to watch for, this weekend.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

  • Practice 1 - Friday August 25 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 2 - Friday August 25 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 3 - Saturday August 26 - 5:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Qualifying - Saturday August 26 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race - Sunday August 27 - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

This is Zandvoort, consisting of 14 turns, two DRS zones, and perhaps its most notable feature: The banking on some of its turns. There are a number of famous corners at Zandvoort, starting with Turn 1. Known as the Tarzanbocht corner, or Tarzan for short, this corner presents some of the best overtaking opportunities on the track.

There are many legends as to how the corner got its name, but the most notable involves a local resident with the Tarzan nickname, who would only give up his vegetable garden for construction of the track if a corner was named after him.

Then there is Turn 14, named after former driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk. This corner (along with Turn 3) presents drivers with nearly 19 degrees of banking, more than double the nine-degree corners found at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hugenholtz, or Turn 3, offers some of the most iconic imagery from the Dutch Grand Prix as drivers navigate the banked, slow-speed corner:

Grand Prix”Formula 1” Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images

Weather — particularly wind — is often a factor at Zandvoort. The circuit is located just steps from the beach, and the North Sea, and gusty conditions are often present at the track.

That is just one of the storylines this week. Here are some others.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

2023 Dutch Grand Prix (Odds as of August 24)

Driver Win Top 6 Top 10
Max Verstappen -450 -900 -1100
Sergio Perez +1000 -650 -1000
Lewis Hamilton +1200 -550 -800
Lando Norris +1800 -400 -750
Charles Leclerc +2000 -250 -650
Oscar Piastri +2800 -225 -600
George Russell +3500 -165 -450
Carlos Sainz +3500 -105 -450
Fernando Alonso +4000 +150 -450
Lance Stroll +15000 +550 -165
Pierre Gasly +25000 +850 +115
Esteban Ocon +25000 +850 +115
Yuki Tsunoda +50000 +2800 +300
Valtteri Bottas +50000 +1600 +250
Nico Hulkenberg +50000 +2800 +750
Kevin Magnussen +50000 +2800 +750
Daniel Ricciardo +50000 +2200 +380
Alexander Albon +50000 +1600 +200
Logan Sargeant +70000 +4000 +850
Zhou Guanyu +70000 +3500 +275

