Daniel Ricciardo touches off Stroopwafel Mania at the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1 is back this week, with the Dutch Grand Prix bringing the summer shutdown to an end. If early reports from Zandvoort are any indication, there is one dominant topic ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend.

Stroopwafels.

No, not Max Verstappen’s pursuit of his ninth-straight victory, which would tie the mark set by Sebastian Vettel back in 2013. No, not news on driver lineups for 2024, which might dismay Haas a bit, given that the team announced that Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg would be back for next season.

No, the talk of the circuit at the moment seems to be the Dutch delicacy.

It was touched off by, of course, Daniel Ricciardo, who encountered a vendor at the track and pulled one of the cookies aside before remarking that he would save it for after the race on Sunday:

However, moments later Ricciardo was spotted giving that stroopwafel a good home:

It must have been delicious, as the recently-minted AlphaTauri driver was then spotted apron on, passing out a tray of the cookies on the grid:

Not to be outdone, Ferrari’s social media team got in on the act:

I think I speak for everyone when I say the following:

We really need some action on the track.

I also really want a stroopwafel right now.