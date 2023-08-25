Daniel Ricciardo taken to medical center for evaluation after crash in FP2

Daniel Ricciardo’s second practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix came to an abrupt end on Friday when his AlphaTauri AT04 hit the wall, and Ricciardo was taken to the medical center for evaluation.

Following the crash, which occurred moments after Oscar Piastri hit the wall in front of him, Ricciardo was spotted holding his left arm as he was helped from his AT04.

You can view both Piastri’s crash, as well as Ricciardo’s, in this video:

Here's the video of Piastri and Ricciardo crashing during FP2#DutchGP #F1pic.twitter.com/3rGqdPUJ2O — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) August 25, 2023

Piastri goes into the wall first, followed by Ricciardo. Both drivers slid off the track at Turn 3, one of the banked tracks at Zandovoort.

According to F1 analyst Will Buxton, Ricciardo was taken straight to the care center for evaluation:

Daniel Ricciardo has gone straight to the medical center following his crash during FP2, as per Will Buxton.#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/AaQItVcM4h — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) August 25, 2023

In these images, you can see Ricciardo favoring his left arm and left wrist following the crash:

F1 journalist Albert Fabrega shared on social media that Ricciardo was being taken to a hospital for further evaluation, but that it was nothing serious:

Ricciardo ha sido trasladado a un hospital para un examen más preciso del brazo y mano después del golpe que ha sufrido en estos libres 2. No es nada grave. — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) August 25, 2023

According to Red Bull senior advisor Dr. Helmut Marko, Ricciardo was in “severe pain” following the crash:

Marko has confirmed that Daniel is in severe pain with his wrist injury



"Daniel has severe pain in his wrist that he twisted."



[BILD] #F1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/LviAOM8VFc — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) August 25, 2023

Rumblings around the paddock, according to F1 journalist Chris Medland, indicate that should Ricciardo be unable to race this weekend, AlphaTauri would turn to Liam Lawson — and not Nyck De Vries, who Ricciardo replaced earlier this season — as an alternate:

Hearing if Ricciardo is out then it’s going to be Lawson rather than de Vries at AlphaTauri. Some baptism of fire that would be #F1 #DutchGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) August 25, 2023

The incident comes as there is renewed speculation about Ricciardo’s potential return to Red Bull. Marko opened the door to such talk in a recent interview, indicating that the team would review Sergio Pérez’s status following the Dutch Grand Prix.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.