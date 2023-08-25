 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Daniel Ricciardo taken to medical center for evaluation after crash in FP2

The AlphaTauri driver was spotted holding his arm after hitting the barrier in practice

By Mark Schofield Updated
F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands - Practice Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo’s second practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix came to an abrupt end on Friday when his AlphaTauri AT04 hit the wall, and Ricciardo was taken to the medical center for evaluation.

Following the crash, which occurred moments after Oscar Piastri hit the wall in front of him, Ricciardo was spotted holding his left arm as he was helped from his AT04.

You can view both Piastri’s crash, as well as Ricciardo’s, in this video:

Piastri goes into the wall first, followed by Ricciardo. Both drivers slid off the track at Turn 3, one of the banked tracks at Zandovoort.

According to F1 analyst Will Buxton, Ricciardo was taken straight to the care center for evaluation:

In these images, you can see Ricciardo favoring his left arm and left wrist following the crash:

F1 journalist Albert Fabrega shared on social media that Ricciardo was being taken to a hospital for further evaluation, but that it was nothing serious:

According to Red Bull senior advisor Dr. Helmut Marko, Ricciardo was in “severe pain” following the crash:

Rumblings around the paddock, according to F1 journalist Chris Medland, indicate that should Ricciardo be unable to race this weekend, AlphaTauri would turn to Liam Lawson — and not Nyck De Vries, who Ricciardo replaced earlier this season — as an alternate:

The incident comes as there is renewed speculation about Ricciardo’s potential return to Red Bull. Marko opened the door to such talk in a recent interview, indicating that the team would review Sergio Pérez’s status following the Dutch Grand Prix.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

