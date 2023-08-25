Daniel Ricciardo to miss Dutch Grand Prix with broken hand

Daniel Ricciardo’s surprise return to Formula 1 grid has taken a rather unfortunate turn.

The recently-minted AlphaTauri driver crashed at Turn 3 during Friday’s second practice session, and was seen holding his left arm and wrist as he was removed from his AT04. After being evaluated at the medical center at Zandvoort, he was then transported to a nearby hospital for further examination.

According to Red Bull Senior Advisor Dr. Helmut Marko, he was in “severe pain” and needed an x-ray to determine the extent of his injuries.

Now the worst fears have come true.

A report from F1-Insider indicates that Ricciardo has suffered a broken wrist, and Liam Lawson will replace him this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix. According to the F1-Insider report, this came directly from Marko himself:

Confirmed to us by Helmut Marko. https://t.co/xPUDLGPX5c — F1-Insider.com (@F1insidercom) August 25, 2023

According to this report from F1 journalist Christian Menath with Motorsport, it is unclear if Ricciardo will need surgery:

Daniel Ricciardo broke his arm, Liam Lawson will drive the #DutchGP for AlphaTauri. Not clear if Ricciardo needs surgery #F1 — Christian Menath (@MSM_Christian) August 25, 2023

The team confirmed the news in a statement to the media, including SB Nation:

“After today’s incident during Free Practice 2 in Zandvoort, in which Daniel Ricciardo hit the barrier at Turn 3, he was brought to the local hospital and further examinations were carried out. An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend. The team wishes him all the best for the quickest possible recovery.”

Lawson, in addition to his duties competing in Super Formula, is a reserve driver for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri. He has three wins this season, and currently sits in second place in the Super Formula Drivers’ Championship.

The young driver has frequently been mentioned as an option for Red Bull in the future. This will give him a chance to show the organization just what he can do in F1.

As for Ricciardo, this is a bitter moment that comes as speculation was building about his own future in F1, and perhaps a “fairytale” return to Red Bull. Hopefully he can avoid surgery, and return to the track sooner rather than later.